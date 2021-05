In this guide, you will find tips and advice to tackle the Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths limited (sealed and draft) format in Magic: The Gathering. Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths is a world where humans and monsters bond, and features the new Mutate and Companion mechanic (which has since been nerfed since its first release). Cycling also made a return, which due to strong payoffs and ubiquitous cost created an extremely strong archetype on its own in both limited and constructed. This is also the first expansion that introduced human 8 man pod drafting for MTG Arena, as an alternative to bot drafting.