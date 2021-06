When COVID began in spring 2020, I had been trying to lose the last five pounds my body had been holding on to since my son was born eight years earlier. I was hitting 5:45 a.m. CrossFit classes five days a week, doing intermittent fasting to control my daily calorie intake, and I had been trying for more than a year without success. It was incredibly frustrating! Then the pandemic hit, and I ended up gaining another 10 pounds on top of that. But I've lost 13 pounds in the past three months by using the concept of calorie density in conjunction with primary foods.