Fourth grade students from Beaufort’s St. Peter’s Catholic School proudly display the mock check representing the $1,000 donation to their school from the Rotary Club of Beaufort. The Rotary Club of Beaufort annually supports nonprofit organizations in the Beaufort area. The donation is designated for the purchase of books for the Catholic elementary school’s library. With the students are (back row, left to right) school librarian Melanie Coombes, school principal Ann Feltzer and Rotary Club of Beaufort President Robert Bussa. Photo submitted by Rotary Club of Beaufort.