Why Should Remote Workers Use Microlearning?
Here are some of the reasons companies should adopt microlearning for remote employees:. Remote work allows you to hire team members or freelancers across the globe. Microlearning allows you to easily connect with your team no matter where they are. Smaller units of information can be distributed through email or Google Drive, compared to traditional training where your entire team needs to be in the same place at the same time. Microlearning allows more flexibility so that remote workers can watch training videos at their own pace.elearningindustry.com