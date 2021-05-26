Beaufort student wins State Fair scholarship

Beaufort High School’s Colin Peterson has been named a South Carolina State Fair Ride of Your Life Scholarship recipient for 2021. The fair annually awards 50 scholarships to South Carolina high school students planning to pursue their studies at any public or private college, university, or technical college in the state. The $6,000 scholarships are awarded at an annual rate of $1,500 and are based on academic and extracurricular achievement, communication skills, need, and completeness of the application.