4 Common Misconceptions About Just-In-Time Online Training
Just-In-Time Online Training: Clear The Misconceptions And Make The Best Use Of It. In traditional online training, employees log in to the online training course, learn something new, then take their knowledge with them into the workplace. Activities are intended to practice their new skills. It offers questions and situations where they can apply the ideas in a real-world context. This entrenches lessons deeper into their minds, helping recall. They can also show the employee and instructor how well the concept has (or hasn’t) been understood. In this sense, it can identify areas that need reviewing. JIT online training takes a more proactive approach, in that employees don’t have to wait until the scheduled online training session.elearningindustry.com