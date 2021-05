Michael J. Sykes: 'If you receive a suspicious call about your account, the best thing to do is hang up and call us back.'Scam phone calls seem to be getting more and more common. We receive reports from our customers receiving them on a regular basis. Usually, the voice on the other end of the line — either prerecorded or a live human — makes some threat about shutting off the power if you don't make a payment in a certain amount of time. Rest assured, this is not our practice. We will never call you and threaten...