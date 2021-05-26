newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron County, OH

Sheriff's Office investigating Carroll Road fire

By LYNANNE VUCOVICH lynannevucovich@norwalkreflector.com
Posted by 
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqCOn_0aCXWbJH00

HARTLAND TWP. — The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched just before 1 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Carroll Road in Hartland Township.

Det. Sgt. Shannon Lyons said there were five total structures on fire. He said they are considering the fire suspicious and it’s under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Ohio Fire Marshal.

The fire departments battled the flames for hours, Lyons said.

“From 12:58 until about 5 (p.m.), that’s when some of the fire departments started leaving,” he said.

Townsend Township Fire Department, Norwalk Fire, Wakeman Fire and New London Fire all responded to the fire. Berlin Heights, Florence Township and Fairfield also provided mutual aid.

"We would like to thanks all the depts that mutual aided us today on a a call with multiple structures involved," Townsend Township Fire posted on its Facebook page. "With the heat along with multiple fires to extinguish we needed a lot of manpower and water. Thanks to Norwalk, Wakeman, Berlin, Florence, Fairfield and New London for providing us with this help. We really appreciate it."

“It’s a suspicious fire. We do have a suspect,” he said.

The property is owned by Roy Elkin Sr. Lyons said there were different structures involved in the fire, like a storage or outhouse building, a trailer, a double-wide trailer and a barn.

Det. Frank Gleason is also investigating with Lyons.

Lyons said about three weeks ago, there was another fire on the same road.

“I do believe we have the same suspect with that one, too,” he said.

If anyone has any information on the fires, contact the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Det. Shannon Lyons or Det. Frank Gleason.

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
638
Followers
137
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
Local
Ohio Government
City
Berlin Charter Township, MI
Huron County, OH
Government
County
Huron County, OH
City
Wakeman, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Berlin, OH
City
Fairfield, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Berlin Heights, OH
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office#Suspicious Fires#The Ohio Fire Marshal#Norwalk Fire#New London#Sgt#Carroll Road#Florence Township#Under Investigation#Det Frank Gleason#Hartland Twp#Multiple Fires#Multiple Structures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Politics
Related
Willard, OHToledo Blade

Willard PD gets state certification

WILLARD, Ohio — The Willard Police Department in Huron County is among the latest to be certified by state officials for use of force training, agency recruitment, and hiring practices. It is one of 526 agencies certified statewide on standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board, the Ohio...
Huron County, OHNorwalk Reflector

Huron County women share with others

NORWALK — Huron County Republican Women’s Club representatives recently took boxes of items collected at their annual spring banquet to the Huron County Non-Food Bank in Monroeville. “We are so happy we could collect these items at our Lincoln-Reagan dinner and donate them to such a worthwhile organization,” said Patty...
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Trash trial gets new date

SANDUSKY — Attorneys for Erie and Huron counties will return to court next month to argue the amount of money to be paid out in a trash lawsuit. Both sides will return to trial, via Zoom, on June 14 with a possible second trial date on June 16, according to an Erie County common pleas court filing.
Perrysburg, OHToledo Blade

Perrysburg PD certified on state use-of-force standards

The Perrysburg Police Division has joined the ranks of law-enforcement agencies that are state certified for meeting standards for the use of force and agency recruitment and hiring, the Ohio Department of Public Safety announced Friday. Perrysburg’s adoption and implementation of standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory board,...
Hartland Township, MIwhmi.com

Hartland Man Hospitalized Following Crash In Highland Township

A Hartland Township man is hospitalized following an accident he was in after suffering a medical emergency. Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Highland Township Fire Department responded to a personal injury crash on South Hickory Ridge Road, just north of Highland Road, in Highland Township around 10:47 am, Saturday. The caller reported a green Honda Element had crossed the center line and struck a silver Ford F150 head-on. The witness claimed the Honda was driving erratically prior to the crash and had struck a mailbox before colliding with the Ford.