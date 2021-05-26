Sheriff's Office investigating Carroll Road fire

HARTLAND TWP. — The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched just before 1 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Carroll Road in Hartland Township.

Det. Sgt. Shannon Lyons said there were five total structures on fire. He said they are considering the fire suspicious and it’s under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Ohio Fire Marshal.

The fire departments battled the flames for hours, Lyons said.

“From 12:58 until about 5 (p.m.), that’s when some of the fire departments started leaving,” he said.

Townsend Township Fire Department, Norwalk Fire, Wakeman Fire and New London Fire all responded to the fire. Berlin Heights, Florence Township and Fairfield also provided mutual aid.

"We would like to thanks all the depts that mutual aided us today on a a call with multiple structures involved," Townsend Township Fire posted on its Facebook page. "With the heat along with multiple fires to extinguish we needed a lot of manpower and water. Thanks to Norwalk, Wakeman, Berlin, Florence, Fairfield and New London for providing us with this help. We really appreciate it."

“It’s a suspicious fire. We do have a suspect,” he said.

The property is owned by Roy Elkin Sr. Lyons said there were different structures involved in the fire, like a storage or outhouse building, a trailer, a double-wide trailer and a barn.

Det. Frank Gleason is also investigating with Lyons.

Lyons said about three weeks ago, there was another fire on the same road.

“I do believe we have the same suspect with that one, too,” he said.

If anyone has any information on the fires, contact the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Det. Shannon Lyons or Det. Frank Gleason.