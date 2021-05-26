Classroom Minute: Bus Stop Shelters and Free Swim Lessons
More bus stop shelters are being installed all over the city to provide more shade for riders waiting for the bus. Some of these new bus shelters were designed by students from Arizona State University's Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.
Select City of Phoenix pools are open this summer with free swim lessons for youth ages 3 to 12 and open swim hours for all ages and abilities. For more information, visit phoenix.gov/parks/pools/programs