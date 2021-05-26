Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden's half measures won't do for U.S to compete with China

By Peter Morici
Washington Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina and the United States are engaged in a great struggle — economic, diplomatic and ultimately military — that will determine the survival of democracy. Sadly, President Biden embraces half measures that play into Beijing’s hand. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made clear we object to: China’s mercantilist policies...

www.washingtontimes.com
Peter Morici
Mike Pompeo
#U S Economy#European Union#U S Sanctions#U S Allies#United States#Economic Sanctions#Trade Sanctions#State#Muslims#The Democratic Party#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#Trans Pacific Partnership#Tpp#Eu#Defense#Blm#Oac#Foggy Bottom
Americas
Presidential Election
Economy
Beijing, CN
China
Congress
Politics
U.S. Politics
Japan
Elections
Germany
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Axios

Biden bans U.S. investment in companies linked to China's surveillance activities

President Joe Biden issued an executive order Thursday that would ban Americans from investing in companies linked to China's military and its surveillance activities. Why it matters: Biden's executive order is an expansion of one issued by the Trump administration in November 2020, and it shows that the Biden administration is "continuing some of the hard-line China policies left by former President Donald Trump," according to the Wall Street Journal.
ChinaThe Guardian

China’s new three-child policy won’t fix its economy – but it could change lives

A number of unsurprising things have recently happened in the country with the most famous population policies in the world. Firstly, the Chinese census in May showed that the country was ageing rapidly, its overall population growth was at its most sluggish in generations, and that its fertility rate had plunged to 1.3 children per woman – a level even lower than Japan, a country already in a state of population decline and very rapid ageing.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Biden announces new vaccination incentives

In an effort to convince hesitant Americans to get their COVID-19 shots, President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a host of new vaccination perks from a private-sector initiative. "For all the progress we're making as a country, if you are unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting seriously ill...
Foreign PolicyThe Daily Star

China holds economic talks with US

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the US Biden administration. Liu, who has led China's negotiations in Sino-U.S. trade talks since former US...
Politicsaustinnews.net

Military a winner in Biden's Budget

President Joe Biden's Budget of $6 trillion dollars is being sold as a turn to liberal reform, but the media has largely neglected one significant fact. The Budget allows for $1.52 trillion that is "discretionary" spending. Approximately half of that figure will be devoted to the military, a record amount....
Presidential ElectionDefense One

Biden Brings More Class Warfare to Foreign Policy

Despite presenting his agenda as the antithesis of Donald Trump’s, President Joe Biden, like his predecessor, is managing global affairs as an extension of domestic politics and economic policy. The goal of what the Biden administration calls “foreign policy for the middle class” is to promote the interests of America’s middle-class and working people. Supporters defend this approach as a reorientation away from a post–World War II foreign policy that, in their view, privileged the rich by pushing trade agreements that allowed competition from imports and enforcing a multinational order that allowed global business to flourish at workers’ expense. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s mea culpa earlier this year for his own previous support of open trade described the Biden administration’s approach in these terms: “We will fight for every American job and for the rights, protections, and interests of all American workers … Our trade policies will need to answer very clearly how they will grow the American middle class, create new and better jobs, and benefit all Americans, not only those for whom the economy is already working.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's Africa policy — time to be bold!

During the Trump administration, I did my small part to keep African issues on the agenda, despite the presidential misstatements that often overtook headlines, like when Trump pronounced Namibia as Nambia, starting a social media phenom in search of the newly-discovered nation, and most notoriously, when the U.S. president labeled Africa a continent of ‘shithole’ nations.
Foreign PolicyGV Wire

Zakaria: Xi’s China Can’t Seem to Stop Scoring Own Goals

In a country that is divided on almost everything, one area of bipartisanship in the United States is alive and growing — fear of China. President Xi Jinping has transformed China’s approach, domestically and abroad. He has consolidated power for the party and himself. What is striking about China’s strategy...
Presidential ElectionFox News

Liz Peek: Biden's China problem – president won't dare confront Beijing over COVID origins. Here's why

Joe Biden has a China problem. According to a recent Rasmussen report, nearly 70% of U.S. voters believe it is likely that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese laboratory. Americans are angry and they want answers; they expect Biden to provide them. As new evidence surfaces that the pandemic was probably caused by lab experiments gone wrong, and as China continues to obstruct investigations into the virus’ origins, voters will want Biden to stand up to China.