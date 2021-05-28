Friends Reunion: How to watch the special episode in the UK

It feels like talk of the Friends reunion has been around forever, so you’re probably wondering when and how you’ll be able to watch it.

The special was filmed last month, long after it was first announced, due to lockdown.

Months later, the episode, which is unscripted and reunites the show’s stars for an emotional celebration of the sitcom, is now broadcasting.

The broadcast went ahead in the US on HBO Max on Thursday (27 May) and is still available to stream there.

When can I watch the Friends reunion in the UK?

In the UK, Sky One also broadcast the show on 27 May, but at the local time of 8pm BST.

However, it is still available to stream on NOW.

Better yet, you can watch it for free in the UK through NOW (formerly NOW TV). Joining Sky specifically for this would cost you at least £25 a month for 18 months.

With NOW though, a membership will only set you back £9.99 per month. But you can currently claim a free seven-day trial with the subscription-based streaming service.

All six of the main cast members – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc – were present at the reunion.

A previously unveiled trailer left fans feeling emotional thanks to a moment in which Aniston reassured a choked-up Perry , who could be seen saying: “Yep, I’m gonna cry now.”

The special, titled Friends: The Reunion, marks the first time all members of the main cast have reunited on-screen since the show ended in 2004.