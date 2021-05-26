COVID-19 death toll in N.C. reaches 13,000; total cases nearing one million mark

Dare County Department of Health and Human Services. On Monday, May 11th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age. Information on this expanded EUA and the clinical trials involving youth ages 12 – 15 can be found on the CDC website. The CDCs Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met May 12 and recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in persons aged 12 years and older and NC DHHS has now authorized vaccine providers in North Carolina to provide the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 and older.