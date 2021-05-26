Cancel
Dare County, NC

COVID-19 death toll in N.C. reaches 13,000; total cases nearing one million mark

By OBX Today
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina has reported more than 13,000 residents have died from COVID-19 since last March, and will likely pass the one million case mark by the end of the week. According to the latest statistics from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard, Beaufort County had the highest coronavirus death toll in the region at 95, followed by Pasquotank with 83. Dare County reports 15 residents have died since the pandemic begin last spring.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Diagnostic Tests#State Department#Health Department#State Services#Pasquotank#Sunshine Family Pharmacy#Island Pharmacy#Bear Drugs#Beach Pharmacy#Dare Emergency Management#Covid 19 Cases#State Covid 19 Data#Beaufort County#Covid 19 Vaccine#Urgent Care Centers#Dhhs Facebook Page#Symptoms#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Syndromic Surveillance
