Ep 356: Talent Engagement
Building and engaging with talent pipelines has been something we have been discussing for years, but it has always surprised that there are so few employers who do it well and even fewer that do it over extended periods. Technology, recruiting and communication have evolved significantly over the last two years, opening up opportunities for companies to devise very sophisticated pipelining and engagement strategies to help address resourcing challenges such as diversity hiring and skill shortages.recruitingfuture.com