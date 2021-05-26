Ep 356: Talent Engagement

Each step we take demonstrates why we made it out of our comfort zone and are on the path of success. You need to reach out to the inner strength that made you not freak out on the way to the airport. Our strength lies in remembering the stories from our backgrounds and growing up. These include mosquito bites, trekking or hiking to school, or looking for the next meal. Each horrible story or sweet experience together makes our numbers. Every time you face a difficult situation, imagine the number of times you have shouted “UP NEPA or Up Light” plus the number of mosquitoes that bit you before you could finish your studies. Remembering that these things never deterred you from pursuing your education or dreams should make you be focused. This cumulative experience makes you significant and relevant in being an instrument of change. Your value and wealth of wisdom are essential to your new home.