newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

A Celebration of John Prine’s Life & Music Takes Over Nashville This October

By jwills
catcountry96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast April, 2020, the world lost John Prine. At the time, the country music community sent out their messages of love…. Miranda Lambert: “thank you for everything. One and only. #hellointhere #johnprine.”. Keith Urban: “The angel flys home. Rest in blessed peace John Prine. Love and prayers to all of...

www.catcountry96.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
John Prine
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Music Community#Guitar Lessons#Life Music Takes#Ku#The Cma Theater#Nashville#Music City#Concerts#Love#Lyrical Lessons#Godspeed Kind Man#Angel#Friends#October#Subtle Humor#Gold Photo Courtesy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Watch John Prine and Sturgill Simpson Rehearse Backstage

John Prine and Sturgill Simpson teamed up for a rare and intimate night of conversation and song at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on June 21, moderated by American Songwriter senior editor Paul Zollo. As part of GrammyPro’s songwriter week, this was an Up Close & Personal evening in...
Musicsoundandsoulonline.com

BJ Barham Talks ’90s Country, Losing Side Records & New American Aquarium Album

In November of 2020, American Aquarium returned to Asheville, North Carolina’s Echo Mountain Studio (the scene of 2015’s Wolves) to record an album’s worth of ’90s country gems. Slappers, Bangers & Certified Twangers: Volume One delivers a wave of golden nostalgia while revisiting hits and favorites from country music’s fifth generation of twangy pop stars and traditional revivalists. For American Aquarium frontman and founder BJ Barham, the project may have been a welcome distraction from an ongoing pandemic and fractured political landscape, but it was also an opportunity to showcase his earliest influences. Calling on the spirit of FM heroes Sawyer Brown, Trisha Yearwood, Joe Diffie, Patty Loveless, and Sammy Kershaw (among others), Barham and the boys rip through a set of Saturday night stompers, road trip anthems, and jukebox jammers that encourage you to roll the windows down and sing along as loud as you can! I caught up with BJ to reminisce a bit, offer him a break from packing up orders for SB&CT: V1 (available on CD, vinyl, and even cassette), find out what’s next for American Aquarium, and talk about his plans as head of the newly minted Losing Side Records.
Rock MusicAmerican Songwriter

The Northern Belle Give John Prine’s ‘Summer’s End’ a Nordicana Flair

“It’s weird being called a pioneer,” Stine Andreassen, leader of Norweigan band The Northern Belle, admits. For the band and the rest of Norway’s underground folk scene, their common musical ground began with influences like Gillian Welch, Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and John Prine. It was only when The Northern Belle began mixing other niche influences with traditional Nordic folk instruments like the Hardanger fiddle that they spawned a movement, fittingly titled Nordicana (Nordic Americana). This seamless mesh is captured especially in their latest cover of John Prine’s “Summer’s End.”
MusicCMT

The Influences of John Prine, Luke Bryan Shine on Jordan Davis’ EP

Embedded from www.youtube.com. John Prine and Luke Bryan may be separated by a few decades as artists. Still, their influence shows as timeless upon the career of Louisiana-born country singer-songwriter Jordan Davis via Almost Maybes, his just-released eight-track EP. The sudden and sad loss of essential country music performer Prine...
Musicmainstreet-nashville.com

Dani Taylor making strides in the Nashville music scene

Dani Taylor released her self-titled EP on April 16. The three-song EP is comprised of “Midnight Cowgirl,” “You Can Thank Me Later” and “Kiss Me if You Can.”. I chatted with the songstress to find out more about how she became a country music singer and songwriter. Born and raised...
MusicPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Thomas Rhett Named the Hottest Country Artist of 2021

Thomas Rhett has done it old school this year. Taste of Country's Hottest Artist of 2021 released an album filled with songs rooted in traditional country values and sat back to let fans absorb it. The efficiency of Country Again Side A is welcome relief after other artists (including some...
MusicPosted by
Radio Texas LIVE!

LISTEN UP! BJ Barham & Kaitlin Butts Duet on John Prine’s ‘In Spite of Ourselves’

Last year we lost a legend when John Prine passed away at the age of 73 from complications of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. He died Monday, April 6, 2020. Earlier this month at Mile 0 Fest in Florida, BJ Barham and Kaitlin Butts regaled concert-goers with a great rendition of Prine's "In Spite of Ourselves." The song was originally released in 1999, a duet with Iris Dement, it was the title track of his 1999 album.
Musicweisradio.com

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Young join second round of CMT Music Awards performers

CMT announced the second round of performers for its upcoming CMT Music Awards on Wednesday. Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini have all been announced as performers. Continuing the trend that emerged when the first batch of performers was announced, the lineup now features even more star-studded country duos and cross-genre performances.
MusicNo Depression

BONUS TRACKS: Honoring What John Prine and Levon Helm Gave Us, and Celebrating LGBTQ+ Music and History

Levon Helm circa 2000 or 2001, in a photo taken by Amy Helm and posted this week on her Facebook page. The family of the late, great John Prine has announced a weeklong series of concerts and events in his honor this fall. You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine will take place at multiple locations in Nashville Oct. 3-10, wrapping up on what would have been Prine’s 75th birthday. Proceeds from the shows will benefit a new nonprofit called The Hello in There Foundation, created by the Prine family “to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities where people of all ages are marginalized, discriminated against, or for any reason are otherwise forgotten.” For lineup and ticket info as it becomes available, check out the event’s website.
Troy, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Sara Evans To Perform At Troy Music Hall This October

The Country concert announcements keep rolling in!. And now one of our favorite local venues is getting into the mix! Troy Music Hall has announced that Sara Evans will be taking the stage on Sunday, October 3rd. It has been a few years since Sara has performed here in the Capital Region. Her last area concert was at the Palace Theatre in Albany back in February of 2018.
Musicallthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Sudden Death Of Patsy Cline, Country Music’s Rising Star Of The 1960s

When she was just 30 years old and on the cusp of stardom, legendary singer Patsy Cline was killed in a grisly plane crash on March 5, 1963. Shortly before Patsy Cline’s death in a grisly plane crash, the country music star made an eerie prediction. “I’ve had two bad [accidents],” she said to a fellow singer. “The third one will either be a charm or it’ll kill me.”
Musicsoundslikenashville.com

This Week in Country Music: May 30 – June 5

Let’s kick off this installment of This Week in Country Music with something that happened two years ago this week. Valory Records released Thomas Rhett’s album Center Point Road… Thomas told us about how much he loved collaborating with friends for the project. In 2016, just five years ago, actor...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

You Got Gold: A Week of Tribute Concerts to Celebrate John Prine’s 74th Birthday

After losing beloved songwriting legend John Prine to COVID-19 last April, his family announces You Got Gold: Celebrating The Life & Songs Of John Prine—a week-long series of Prine-centric concerts to pay tribute to his legacy. The celebration commences on October 3 and concludes on October 10, which would have been Prine’s 74th birthday.