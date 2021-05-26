Cancel
Grand Saline, TX

Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Russell Melton agreed to plead guilty to a charge of property theft, resulting in more than a decade of jail time. Melton, 28, of Grand Saline, was arrested in December 2020 about a month after the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of $440,000 worth of gold coins, a GMC Denali, guns, and an HP laptop were stolen in a home burglary.

