Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, MA

Mooncusser Reopens with Chef Carl Dooley in the Kitchen

bostonchefs.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Back Bay’s Mooncusser Fish House, the seafood-focused sister restaurant to Carolyn Johnson‘s 80 Thoreau in Concord, has officially re-opened with a brand new menu and familiar face in the kitchen. Chef Carl Dooley, Cambridge native and Top Chef season 13 cheftestant (most recently of The Table at Season to Taste) has taken the helm. Dooley got his first taste of the chef lifestyle—kitchen camaraderie and shift drinks—at a lobster shack in Maine. Armed with a degree from the New England Culinary Institute, and continued to grow his career working under James Beard award winning chefs Tony Maws, Frank Ruta and Eric Ripert.

www.bostonchefs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Concord, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
James Beard
Person
Thoreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Top Chef#Dining Room#Dessert#Green Room#Mango#Mooncusser Fish House#Prix Fixe#Squid#English#Tortilla#Chef Carl Dooley#Kitchen Camaraderie#James Beard Award#Green Chili#Dessert#Chefs Tony Maws#Taste#Global Pantry#Chocolate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related