Mooncusser Reopens with Chef Carl Dooley in the Kitchen

The Back Bay’s Mooncusser Fish House, the seafood-focused sister restaurant to Carolyn Johnson‘s 80 Thoreau in Concord, has officially re-opened with a brand new menu and familiar face in the kitchen. Chef Carl Dooley, Cambridge native and Top Chef season 13 cheftestant (most recently of The Table at Season to Taste) has taken the helm. Dooley got his first taste of the chef lifestyle—kitchen camaraderie and shift drinks—at a lobster shack in Maine. Armed with a degree from the New England Culinary Institute, and continued to grow his career working under James Beard award winning chefs Tony Maws, Frank Ruta and Eric Ripert.