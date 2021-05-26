Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Developer Teases A Crysis 2 Remaster Could Be On The Cards

By Phil Hayton
gamebyte.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developers of Crysis 2 have been hinting on Twitter that a remaster might be in the works. Last week, the official Crysis Twitter account began to drop ominous hints that are directly linked to the Crysis sequel. The first Tweet features the quote, “They used to call me Prophet.”,...

www.gamebyte.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crysis Remastered#Teases#Remaster#Pc Game#Game Developers#Crysis Twitter#Crysis 2#The Gamebyte Shop#Crytek Studios#4k Visuals#8k Visuals#Ominous Hints#Today#Pic#Featured Image Credit#Destruction Effects#Resolutions#Uk Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Latest Tease Appears To Suggest Crysis 2 & 3 Are Getting Remasters

Exactly a week after Crytek appeared to tease the existence of Crysis 2 Remastered, the company has taken to its Twitter account once again to post another image along with the number '3', seemingly hinting at Crysis 3 Remastered. Just like last week, the image is simply accompanied by the...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Is Officially Heading To Xbox In Fall 2021

After various teases over the past couple of weeks, Crytek has confirmed that Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 are getting remasters this fall, and they'll be available separately or as part of a Crysis Remastered Trilogy bundle. Each game will feature their respective single-player campaigns, and will be available for...
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Crytek Now Appears to Be Teasing Crysis Remastered Collection

It looks like it’s only a matter of time before Crytek officially confirms the existence of Crysis Collection, which includes remastered versions of all three games. A week after the franchise’s official Twitter account teased a remaster of Crysis 2, it published the following tweets:. The Crysis Collection, or whatever...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Launches This Fall for Consoles and PC - News

Crytek announced Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch in Fall 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintend oSwitch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Crysis Remastered Trilogy includes remastered versions of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3. "We're excited to announce that these iconic Crysis games are returning in...
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy is Coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this Fall

Crytek has announced that they are partnering with Saber Interactive again to bring the Crysis Remastered Trilogy to consoles and PC this fall. The Remastered Trilogy will include the single-player of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 and will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The games will also feature enhancements when played on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Players can already buy the first Crysis Remastered and Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 will also be sold separately.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy officially announced, coming later this year

Developer Crytek today announced that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch for consoles and PC sometime in Autumn 2021. The trilogy which has been subject of many rumours and leaks over the last couple of months will feature the single-player remasters of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3, optimized in partnership with Saber Interactive for today's consoles and PC hardware.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Get Ready For Maximum 4K HDR With The Crysis Remastered Trilogy This Fall

Crytek has just announced that the three-game bundle Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC this fall. All games in the series are optimised in partnership with Saber Interactive for today’s consoles and PC hardware, with even smoother gameplay is to be expected on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Crysis Remastered was already released on 18 September 2020 for the PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Announced for Late 2021, Saber Interactive Once Again in Charge

Crytek has been teasing it for a while, but now they’ve now confirmed they’ll be following up last year’s Crysis Remastered with Crysis Remastered Trilogy, which will include updated versions of every game in the series. Saber Interactive will once again be taking the lead on the remastering, and players will have the option of picking up Crysis Remastered Trilogy as a bundle or buying each game individually. Unfortunately, Crytek hasn’t revealed many technical details of the new remasters, but Crysis 2 and 3 are looking pretty good in a new trailer.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Confirmed For A Switch Release This Fall

For a number of years back in the day, as new gaming systems and PC GPUs arrived on the market, one question dominated – “fine, but can it run Crysis?”. It used to be the ultimate stress test, but as Crysis Remastered proved last year, the humble Switch can run it, which is an impressive thing indeed.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Could the Success of Mass Effect Legendary Edition Lead to a Dragon Age Remaster?

BioWare released Mass Effect Legendary Edition– a complete remaster of the three main Mass Effect games- a few weeks ago and the remastered titles have been a big success for the company. With the Mass Effect remastered trilogy doing so well, it’s impossible to avoid questions surrounding BioWare’s other successful franchise: Dragon Age. The Dragon Age series also has three games to its name, coming out in 2009, 2011, and 2014 respectively, and- much like Mass Effect– there is another game in the works at the moment. Let’s take a look at some key points to bring to the discussion when considering the possibility of a remaster of the Dragon Age series.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Former Shin Megami Tensei Developers Tease New RPG Project

The wide-reaching Shin Megami Tensei series has been going from strength to strength over the past few years, with critically acclaimed remasters of older titles being released and a brand new title set to hit the stands this year. However, a number of former Shin Megami Tensei developers have gotten together to launch a brand new RPG called Monark, and it seems we’re beginning to get a few cryptic first looks.
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Crysis Mobile could launch at E3 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Crysis is having a bit of a renaissance in the past year, with the release of Crysis Remastered rekindling some gamers' love affair with the series, and a new release of remasters for the whole trilogy in the pipeline to let people play the whole thing through on modern hardware.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Ed Boon Teases Potential Remasters Of Older Mortal Kombat Games

NetherRealm Studios head Ed Boon is once again causing a stir on social media. The co-creator of Mortal Kombat has an established reputation for teasing upcoming content and announcements concerning the franchise on numerous occasions and while these don’t always lead to anything tangible, fans nevertheless start wildly speculating whenever it happens. That being the case, it’s hardly surprising that a new poll posted by Boon on Twitter asking respondents which entry in the fighting game series they’d like to see receive a much-needed remaster has garnered more than 147,000 votes (as of writing).
Video Gamesgamerpress.net

Dead Space could return with a new game or a remaster, according to rumors

Two well-known insiders who have previewed a multitude of game announcements in the past have dropped the possibility of a return for the popular horror series Dead Space. Dead Space is one of the most acclaimed and remembered action and horror sagas of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 generation , but it has not shown signs of life since the launch of its third installment in 2013. Although fans have been calling for years for a return, now two well-known insiders have hinted that it could return in the form of a remastering and perhaps even a completely new game.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition’ is a Remastered Release of the Unique 2015 Card-Based Dungeon Crawler

During the Guerrilla Collective digital games festival this past weekend, developer Gambrinous announced Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition, a revamped and enhanced version of their unique 2015 turn-based dungeon crawler/card battler mashup. To back things up, the original Guild of Dungeoneering was a very interesting take on a few different well-worn genres. It was a dungeon crawler sure, but you didn’t actually control the crawlers themselves. Instead you influenced their actions and movements by placing down cards and kind of building the dungeon itself. When you came into contact with enemies you had a bit more control over the action, but combat too was based on a card battling type of concept. There was really nothing quite like Guild of Dungeoneering when it released, and it felt especially at home on the touchscreen when it made its way to mobile in the summer of 2016. Despite some quirks, we really enjoyed the mobile version in our review from back then. You can get a good idea of what the game is like in this new trailer for the Ultimate Edition release.
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Crysis Remastered Trilogy’ Announced, Plus ‘Sludge Life’ and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for June 2nd, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a couple of bits of news about upcoming releases and events. We’ve also got summaries of all of the new releases today, of which there are quite a few by Wednesday standards. We finish things up with the lists of new and expiring sales for you consider. Yes, it’s a pretty normal day around these parts. Nothing wrong with that. Let’s get to it!