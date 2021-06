The once-listless Tides are showing signs of life with five wins in their last six games, including a 4-1 series win over Charlotte that was sealed by, coincidentally, a 4-1 score. Kyle Bradish’s second start since his promotion to Triple-A went a lot better than his first, as he held the Knights to one run in five innings, racking up as many strikeouts (five) as baserunners. He earned his first win for Norfolk. Thomas Eshelman did solid duty in long relief with three scoreless innings.