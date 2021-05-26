Cancel
Presidential Election

Rick Roberts: Get The Picture Yet? Biden Doesn’t Care About Us!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton went on another tour of the border to see if anything has changed. Nope! The cartels are still charging humongous amounts of money to smuggle hordes of migrants over the border. Between suing the Biden Administration over their failure to actually enforce immigration laws, to opposing the teaching of Critical Race Theory in our schools, to opposing Biden’s anti-gun nominee for Director of the ATF, to fighting the surge in crime due to anti-police attitudes…get the picture yet? Walter Biden doesn’t care about us! AG Paxton is here to talk about his latest tour of the border on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

