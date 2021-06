With a runner on third and two out in the fourth inning on Sunday, Juan Soto popped one up behind home, only it didn’t go back into the seats, but straight up, and blown by wind, came back over the field, falling in-between the Orioles who were tracking it as well. Soto ran towards first, but O’s catcher Pedro Severino picked it up and threw it by him for out No. 3, on what could have been an unconventional RBI single. Soto slammed his helmet past first base. He clearly knew that wasn’t a good look. His manager let him know just in case Soto didn’t realize it.