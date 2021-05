Things are opening up at EVRPD. The Marina has summer operating hours and new programs including Adult Stand-Up Paddleboard classes, Youth Marina Recreation and Youth Fishing Club as well as the highly anticipated Tuesday Night Live Free Concert Series starting on June 1. The 18-Hole Golf Course is open for the season. At the Lake Estes 9-Hole Golf Course, we have a Disc Golf League that begins on June 3. Both campgrounds will open for the season on May 28. The Recreation department is offering Fly Fishing Day Clinics with LOVE 4 FLY FISHING owner, Ben Love on May 29 and June 12, and several pickle ball clinics and tournaments over the course of the summer. There are many more programs than we have listed here, so please visit evrpd.com for the full list.