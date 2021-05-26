Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS – Official Trailer Now Available

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscape Room: Tournament of Champions is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.

www.horrorsociety.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Holland Roden
Person
Indya Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Trailer#Tournament#Escape Rooms#The Game#Psychological Thriller#Box Office#Genre#Terrified Audiences#Bohm#Terror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videosconventionscene.com

Snake Eyes Official Trailer

Every warrior has a beginning. Watch the NEW trailer for #SnakeEyes starring Henry Golding. Uncover the classified origin story only in theatres July 23. 🐍. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.
MoviesIGN

Censor - Official Trailer

Check out the unsettling trailer for this upcoming film, Censor, starring Niamh Algar. When film censor Enid (Niamh Algar) discovers an eerie horror video that speaks directly to her sister's mysterious disappearance, she resolves to unravel the puzzle behind the film and its enigmatic director-a quest that will blur the lines between fiction and reality in terrifying ways. Censor, directed by Prano Bailey-Bond, arrives in theaters on June 11, 2021, and On Demand on June 18, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Escape Room' survivors join new cast in first sequel pics

May 24 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the first four pictures from the horror movie sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Monday. The film opens July 16 in theaters. Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, who played characters who survived a real life or death escape room in the 2019 film, will return.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Escape Room 2: Six contestants try to survive in these exclusive new images

When 2017's Jigsaw failed to kickstart the Saw franchise again – though the series is back now in the shape of Spiral – Escape Room offered a deadly alternative. The first movie was released back in 2019 and centered on six unwitting participants taking part in an escape room that, unlike your normal themed puzzle-box, had very real consequences. Yes, there were deaths, but two members of the group lived on to take part in a sequel.
Video GamesPosted by
UPI News

'Escape Room 2' trailer shows new puzzles and fakeouts

May 26 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the first trailer for the horror sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions Wednesday. The film opens July 16 in theaters. The trailer drops two days after the studio released first look photographs. The pictures showed a scene on a subway car and at the beach, on which the trailer elaborates.
Video GamesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Escape Room 2 Reveals New Title, Official Plot And Exclusive First-Look Images

When Sony Pictures Entertainment released Escape Room into the world in 2019, few people outside of the film’s creative team could have predicted its enormous success. Produced on a reported $9 million budget, the claustrophobically challenging horror film went on to gross $155 million, as audiences dialed in to the intricate puzzles and escape-room thrills set up by director Adam Robitel. A sequel was inevitable -- heck, Escape Room literally ends with the promise of a new game starting up. And now Sony has revealed to CinemaBlend exclusively that the follow-up film will be called Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, with a premise that promises to expand on the world.
Moviesconventionscene.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Official Trailer

Gunpowder Milkshake is an upcoming American action thriller film directed by Navot Papushado, from a screenplay by Papushado and Ehud Lavski. The film stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino. Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled to be released in the United States on July...
nightmarishconjurings.com

[News] ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS Trailer Has Arrived!

Sony Pictures Releasing has dropped the official trailer for the upcoming sequel, ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS, which you can check out below. ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS is the sequel to the box office hit psychological thriller that terrified audiences around the world. In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.
Video GamesIGN

Project Ragnarök - Official Trailer

Get a look at Project Ragnarok in this trailer for a look at new characters, enemies, combat, magic abilities, new environments, and gameplay features of the strategy MMORPG. Project Ragnarok is based on Norse Pantheon mythology and Ragnarök Lore. which allows players to explore the historic realms on their own terms. The game features full cross-platform play between PC and mobile devices. In Project Ragnarok, the prophecy of Ragnarök is coming: The supreme Valkyrie in the Hall of Valor has been summoned by Odin to the mortal world to stop the annihilation from taking place.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Exorcist Director Says A Quiet Place Part II Is A Horror Classic

After fourteen months in the doldrums where big opening weekend numbers have been viewed as an aberration, the theatrical industry is poised for its most resurgent frame in a long time, with John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II leading the charge. The second installment in the series...
MoviesIGN

Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer 2

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance. The film also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jungle Cruise, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Box Office: 'A Quiet Place II' Promises Biggest Pandemic-Era Debut With Over $57 Million

“A Quiet Place II” is set to make a loud debut at the domestic box office this Memorial Day weekend. The sequel to 2018’s “A Quiet Place” is projected to bring in $47 million through Sunday and a thunderous $57 million by Monday from 3,726 North American theaters, with some experts even predicting that the film will hit the $60 million mark in its four-day numbers. Either way, the debut will likely make “A Quiet Place II” the largest opening weekend of the pandemic, surpassing “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which raked in $48.5 million in its first five days.
TV & Videoscinelinx.com

Primal The Complete First Season | Blu-Ray Review

The first season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal arrives on Blu-Ray this week, making Spear and Fang’s journey look better than ever. Genndy Tartakovsky is one of my favorite cartoon creators out there. Dexter’s Lab and Powerpuff Girls were staples when I was younger, and something I still enjoy coming back to. Samurai Jack is a blast and his take on Star Wars in his Clone Wars microseries is still pure joy. As such, it was my great shame that I completely missed out on Primal when it originally aired on Cartoon Network.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

First Trailer: “Escape Room 2”

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” the sequel to Adam Robitel’s psychological thriller a few years back. In the new film, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.