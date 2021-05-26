newsbreak-logo
Finalist designs revealed for National Monument to Canada’s Mission in Afghanistan

By Canadian Architect
canadianarchitect.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive design concepts for the National Monument to Canada’s Mission in Afghanistan have been revealed. The structure will recognize the commitment and sacrifice of Canadians who served in Afghanistan and the support provided to them at home. The Monument will be built in Ottawa, located on the east side of...

