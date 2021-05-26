Finalist designs revealed for National Monument to Canada’s Mission in Afghanistan

On May 15th, Dinosaur National Monument announced that based on guidance from the White House, CDC, and state and local public health authorities, access to Dinosaur National Monument is as follows: Quarry Visitor Center and Dinosaur Quarry Exhibit Hall in Utah are open. Timed Ticket Reservations for the Quarry Exhibit Hall are required. Consistent with CDC recommendations, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces. Unvaccinated visitors who cannot or choose not to wear masks are able to visit outdoor areas of the monument where social distancing between households is easy to maintain. Monument roads, overlooks, and trails that are normally open this time of year are open. Campgrounds are all open. Backcountry camping is permitted, and free permits are required. Campers need to be familiar with the monument’s backcountry regulations and know where they will enter, exit, and camp prior to requesting a permit.Theaters in the visitor centers are currently closed, and the monument film will not be shown. All ranger programs including school field trips, night sky programs, guided walks, and talks are currently suspended. Self-guided junior ranger activity books are still available upon request...We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.