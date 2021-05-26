Iowa’s People & Places
Journey through 13,000 years of history, in this exhibition that features both common and monumental events. American Indian settlements, statehood, court rulings, legislation, immigration and elections all set the course for Iowans and still affect Iowans today. Our history reflects the experiences of many people across the state who shaped, and were affected by, local and national events. Iowa's People & Places invites visitors to explore the stories and artifacts of the earliest people who called this land home as well as more recent Iowans who have helped make Iowa truly unique.iowaculture.gov