Iowa State

Iowa's People & Places

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJourney through 13,000 years of history, in this exhibition that features both common and monumental events. American Indian settlements, statehood, court rulings, legislation, immigration and elections all set the course for Iowans and still affect Iowans today. Our history reflects the experiences of many people across the state who shaped, and were affected by, local and national events. Iowa's People & Places invites visitors to explore the stories and artifacts of the earliest people who called this land home as well as more recent Iowans who have helped make Iowa truly unique.

Iowa StateKGLO News

Bill seeks to place Nevada Primary ahead of Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses

DES MOINES — Lawmakers in the state of Nevada have passed a bill they hope puts a Nevada Primary ahead of Iowa’s Caucuses in 2024. If Nevada’s governor signs the bill into law, it sets up a political fight. Iowa’s Caucuses have been the nation’s first test for presidential candidates...
Iowa StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

18 Super Annoying Things that People in Minnesota and Iowa Do A LOT!

Remember pre-COVID when you would go to the grocery store to "grab a few things" and you'd get to the one aisle where two old friends that haven't talked in years seem to have found each other? They park their carts right there in the middle of the aisle and everyone else might as well cease their shopping for the day. Yeah, super annoying. Unfortunately, it is starting to happen again now that we are all roaming around more in the midwest. That's not the only thing that is happening in Minnesota, Iowa, or Wisconsin that is super annoying!
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Iowa has fewest people hospitalized with COVID since April 2020

Iowa finished May with fewer than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the fewest number in nearly 14 months, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The number of people hospitalized with the disease in Iowa dropped into the double-digits on Sunday, to 95. The total increased by one on Monday. The last time there were so few was on April 4, 2020. The number of people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 peaked at more than 1,500 in mid November.
Iowa StateTimes-Republican

Iowa’s new COVID cases drop 50%

Iowa’s new COVID-19 cases dropped by 50 percent over the past two weeks, the New York Times reported. The state has been averaging 135 new cases a day this week. The 102 new cases reported Thursday was one of the lowest numbers since the pandemic began to take off in April 2020.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

'If you build it, they will come': A generation later, people find heaven at Iowa's Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — On a sun-kissed Iowa morning, Tom Butler stood a long fly ball away from the iconic "Field of Dreams" ball diamond and shook his head. “It took me 43 years to get here the first time and 43 years and seven days to make it back,’’ said Butler, who recently visited the park twice on a trip across the country. “This is a special place and to be here and have a chance to breathe the fresh air. It feels great.’’
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa’s next governor needs these 9 things

Democrats are beginning to float trial balloons ahead of next year’s race for governor. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is likely to seek reelection and Iowa Democrats are highly motivated to unseat the newly minted Fox News celebrity. But it’s a difficult proposition, uphill and into stiff winds. Iowa has turned...
Iowa StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Iowa

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 584,153 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Over the past seven-day period, an average of 573 Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 have died each day. Adjusting for population, there have been […]
Iowa StateStorm Lake Times

Iowa’s vision is out of focus

I received a lot of favorable feedback from last week’s column, “Reinvigorating western Iowa,” which bemoaned the lack of effort by our state’s leaders to stem the population loss in this region. Pigs seem to matter more than people. “You hit the nail on the head,” wrote one former Storm...
Iowa Statemapletonpress.com

Schram chosen as 2021 Iowa Governor’s Scholar

Iowa’s top academic students were chosen for the 2021 Governor’s Scholar Program. This awards program presented by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa Governor’s …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Iowa tax collections spike as people start spending again

DES MOINES — The roller-coaster effects of Iowa’s COVID-19 pandemic are skewing state tax collections — but in a good way. After a period of economic shutdown intended to slow the spread of a novel coronavirus that has claimed at least 6,057 Iowa lives, state revenues are growing at an unprecedented pace as people spend federal stimulus checks and engage in more activities as Iowa reopens for business, travel and events, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Has No Plans To Offer Incentives For People To Take Shots

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says the state has made good progress on COVID vaccinations, and she has no plan to offer the kind of incentives other states are trying — like college scholarships and lottery prizes — to encourage more people to get vaccinated. Reynolds points to pop-up clinics at farmers markets, Iowa Cubs baseball games, and the Iowa Barnstormers indoor football games. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about six out of 10 adults in Iowa have had at least one Covid shot. Among Iowans 65 and older, the vaccination rate is 86 percent.
Iowa StateOnlyInYourState

This Floating Restaurant In Iowa Is Such A Unique Place To Dine

A new unique floating restaurant in Iowa serves up delicious food and drinks and a view that can’t be beat. Fleetwood at Saylorville is the only floating bar and restaurant of its kind in Iowa. It’s the perfect place to listen to the waves, soak up the sun and enjoy a relaxing meal and beverage on the water.
Iowa StateOnlyInYourState

This Iowa Ice Cream Museum Just Might Be The Sweetest Place On Earth

There’s a special place in Iowa that’s entertaining and educating visitors, one scoop at a time. Once known as the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor, the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor offers an interactive experience that’s like no other. Visitors get a chance to learn why Le Mars became the center of the ice cream universe and get a behind-the-scenes look at the massive ice cream operation that’s underway in this town. Best of all, you get to taste some of the product!
Iowa Stateswiowanewssource.com

Iowa’s emergency notification system receives upgrade

DES MOINES — Iowa’s emergency notification system is receiving an upgrade that will increase its capabilities to provide emergency and public safety information to citizens. Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency notification system that enables State and local officials to communicate emergency information directly to citizens. The Iowa Department of...
Iowa StateTimes-Republican

Ex-QB Manson named to Iowa’s staff

IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa quarterback Jason Manson has been named Director of Player Development for the Hawkeye football program, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday. “I am happy to bring Jason Manson back to our program in this capacity,” said Ferentz. “Jason was a valued team member...
Iowa StatePosted by
247Sports

247Sports names Iowa football's true freshman to watch

With summer upon us, anticipation for college football is higher than ever as everyone is eager to return back to tailgating, crowded football stadiums and a sense of normalcy. On top of that, Iowa will be a trendy pick for a Big Ten West title. On Friday, 247Sports' Chris Hummer...
Iowa Stateiowacourts.gov

Episode 10: Iowa's Family Treatment Courts

Your browser does not support the audio tag. Welcome back. In this month’s episode, we are exploring the important work of Iowa’s family treatment courts. These treatment courts have been a part of the judicial system for over 14 years, and now, with the help of the Family First Prevention Services Act, are evolving to help families heal and remain together.