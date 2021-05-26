Evil Everywhere (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. A few months back I was sorting through my emails when I saw the press release for an upcoming release from Wild Eye Releasing. Most of you know how much I love and respect Wild Eye so I was very curious about this one. After watching the trailer I was only more interested in it so I reached out to MVD who was handling this release for Wild Eye and they were kind enough to send a copy of it my way for review. Thank you MVD and Wild Eye for once again hooking me up!