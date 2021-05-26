Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Evil Everywhere (Review)

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRating – 3.5/5. A few months back I was sorting through my emails when I saw the press release for an upcoming release from Wild Eye Releasing. Most of you know how much I love and respect Wild Eye so I was very curious about this one. After watching the trailer I was only more interested in it so I reached out to MVD who was handling this release for Wild Eye and they were kind enough to send a copy of it my way for review. Thank you MVD and Wild Eye for once again hooking me up!

www.horrorsociety.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghoulish Tales#Real Love#Watch Trailer#Wild Eye Releasing#Mvd#Sleepaway Camp#Evil#Spoiler#80s Horror Films#Review#Italian Horror#Humor#Alphabetical Order#Premature Nightcrawler#Release Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Blu Review – The Cellar (Vinegar Syndrome)

Director – Kevin Tenney (Night of the Demons, Witchboard) Starring – Patrick Kilpatrick (The Stand, Beastmaster III: The Eye of Braxus), Chris Miller (Shrek, The Boss Baby), and Suzanne Savoy (Better Call Saul, Alien from the Darkness) Release Date – 1989. Rating – 3/5. Blu Release – 4/5. Several months...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

The Embalmers (Review)

Rating – 1.5/5. Last year was one of the most chaotic and dividing times of my life and I’m sure it was that way for everyone. Watching businesses close due to the pandemic while the uneducated and selfish masses argue with scientists over the use of masks really made me dislike the human race. However, last year was not all bad. Several filmmakers took the time to finish projects or launch new ones while the world was on lockdown.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Monster Force Zero (Review)

Director – Nathan Letteer (Fifty Shades of Kilroy, Mac’s Apartment) Starring – Adam Singer (The Jurassic Dead, Hannah and Gretchen: A Trail of Breadcrumbs), Aeon Cruz (Terror Tales, The Night Shift), and Dalena Nguyen (Scarred for Life, Not Your Mothers Scouts) Release Date – 2019. Rating – 3/5. The community,...
Video Gamesfangirlish.com

A-Z Movie Reviews: ‘Resident Evil’

Welcome to A-Z Movie Reviews. Every Sunday, for the next several months, I will be posting a review of a film in my home movie collection. How it works is, I will be reviewing movies in alphabetical order until I get to the letter Z (Yes, I do have a film that ends in Z). Now I realize there are many ways to alphabetize a film collection, but this is mine so don’t judge me. This is simply for fun.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Anything for Jackson (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. The RLJE Films and Shudder partner releases have really impressed me over the years. Movies like The Cleansing Hour, The Mortuary Collection, Random Acts of Violence, Yummy, and so on were surprise hits. I enjoyed watching them and I liked most of these movies so much that I actually took a dive by subscribing to Shudder.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Army of the Dead (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. We haven’t received a lot of new releases this year for obvious reasons but the big releases we have received have all been very entertaining. This year is the year of Zack Snyder after we were given the Snyder Cut of Justice League a few months ago and the promise of Army of the Dead only made the blow of the pandemic feel tolerable.
Moviescgmagonline.com

Cruella (2021) Review

I did not know what to think about Cruella , Disney’s latest entry into their live action adaptations. The whole “villains are misunderstood, actually” premise from Disney was really hard to get on board with. I mean, with Maleficent, within the confines of that universe, a curse is a lot more esoteric than Cruella’s original cartoon puppy murder. Oh, and the Joker-esque edgy advertising for Cruella really didn’t help. Despite all that baggage, director Craig Gillespie and company manage to craft a stylish pastiche out of both of those concepts, even if it slowly overwhelms itself with tropes.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Shudder Streaming: Caveat (2021) - Reviewed

The components of Damian Mc Carthy’s Caveat seem like all the quintessential elements of a classic horror film: an old house in the middle of nowhere with a dark past, strange occurrences at night that aren’t easily explained, a creepy toy that mysteriously comes to life. But does the summation of these parts make this thriller from the UK what you’d expect diving into it? Probably not.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

American Psychopath (Review)

Director – Gabriel Saint (Here in the Dark, Ghost Light) Starring – Will Rothhaar (The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, Jack Frost), Brooke Culbertson (Chastity Bites, Wicked Enigma), and Maddisyn Carter (The 27 Club, Alleluia! The Devil’s Carnival) Release Date – 2018. Rating – 2/5. Indie horror can go so many different...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

The Amusement Park (Review)

Rating – 2.5/5. I give the late George A. Romero full credit for my love of the genre. The first horror movie that I watched that stuck with me was Savini’s remake of Night of the Living Dead. After I finished watching it with my grandmother she told me about the original version and I made it my mission to watch it. As soon as I was able to watch it I was hooked and I’ve been a lifelong Romero fan ever since.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Overboard! (Switch) Review

A gripping narrative mystery where you play a murderer covering up her crime. A lot of media over the years has routinely focused on whodunnit murder mysteries. Some sort of detective character enters the scene and tries to figure out who perpetrated the crime. This style has been so prevalent it’s become a trope. Overboard from 80 Days developers Inkle Studios turns that traditional setup on its ear. The game, set during the 1930s with outsized style and memorable period-relevant music, begins with the player character, Veronica Villensey, killing her husband Malcolm by pushing him off the SS Hook on its way across the Atlantic. The goal is to get away with murder and gallivant off with riches.
MoviesEmpire

After Love (2021) Review

In outline, After Love has all the hallmarks of a potential Channel 5 soap: mixed marriages, withholding secrets, shocking revelations and a death in the first five minutes. But in débutant writer-director Aleem Khan’s hands, it’s a sensitive — sometimes subtle, sometimes not — look into bereavement, private lives and cultural divides, all brought to life by a stunning performance by Joanna Scanlan working at the peak of her powers.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Werewolf Island (Review)

Starring – T.J. Storm (Monsters and Fables, Moving Parts), John Wells (Star Wars: Hand of the Empire, The Possessed), and Michael James Alexander. It’s not often that I get a werewolf flick in for review but when I do I get too excited to check them out. Wild Eye has released several awesome, and a few not so awesome, werewolf flicks over the years so when I see they have their hands on one I have to check it out.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

American Scarecrow (Review)

Rating – 2.5/5. I’m a sucker for scarecrow flicks but it’s rare that I find one that I actually like. Even though I’m disappointed by most I always have fun watching a new one I had never seen before. Over the years I’ve reviewed some clever spins on this Halloween season favorite but very few are able to bring the story on home.
TV Serieswearemoviegeeks.com

THE FOX (“Die Fuchsin”) – TV Review

The title of this German television series refers neither to the critter hunted by British aristos, nor the descriptor of attractive women before the PC era. It’s a rather frumpy middle-aged German woman named Anne Fuchs, with a deceptively keen mind. Despite librarian-esque appearances, she had been a top-notch East German spy until her career ended due to some misadventure or misconduct, and the disappearance of her son 20 years before the action, in this excellent five-episode TV crime drama.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Of Bird And Cage Review (PC)

I’ve been constantly chasing that Fantasia high after becoming obsessed with it at an early age. To this day, the experience has been oft overlooked in media; movies and video games that create visuals to further the story being told through music — not the other way around — are few and far between. In recent memory, only Sayonara Wild Hearts comes to mind; luckily, fans of similar musical experiences have another game to explore, as Of Bird and Cage is an intensely dark rock opera featuring a captivating story and anxiety-inducing gameplay wrapped in an interactive music video.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: Cruella (2021) - Reviewed

As the Disney machine presses onward with their impetus to remake each and every animated property of theirs into a live action shot-for-shot repeat with absolutely no risks or new directions tried out, something strange happened with the arrival of I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie’s Cruella. A prequel of sorts to the 101 Dalmatians films from 1961 as well as the live action films from 1996 and 2000 starring Glenn Close in the titular role of the villainess, comes as a shock from a company ordinarily known for committee meddling and wiping out any and all traces of an original personality behind the camera.
Video Gamesvooks.net

Beautiful Desolation (Switch) Review

Beautiful Desolation may look like an isometric RPG in the vein of Wasteland. Throw such impressions away, because this is purely an adventure game, where you run around, get items, combine them, and talk to people to move the story forward. Beautiful Desolation is an original, sci-fi story that recalls something more like a stripped-down Fallout by way of District 9.
Worldbuffalorising.com

Five Cent Cine (At Home): There Is No Evil

“I just wanted three days off.” That’s the reason Javad (Mohammad Valizadegan), who is serving an obligatory 2-year term in the Iranian army, gives for committing an act—one might say, the “original sin”—that will cause Na’na (Mahtab Servati), who loves Javad and in turn is the love of his life, to hang him in effigy and walk away. Javad’s tragic story (“The Birthday”) is the third of four, each following one man, that make up this extraordinary exploration of the ethics of committing an act some might understand as evil—and the consequences of doing so, or not doing so.