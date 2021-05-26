Hot Property: Abbott Urban Villas

Why waste money on rent when you can own? Welcome to Villas at Port Royal, where you can own a brand new, low-maintenance townhome featuring modern, open concepts, attached garages, and more just 2 miles to Saturn Parkway for easy access to I-65 and I-840– join the VIP list today! At Villas at Port Royal, you won’t have to worry about sacrificing the features you want to get the home of your dreams. With attached 1- and 2-car garages, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1500-1700+ square feet of space, you’ll finally have plenty of room for that home office, guest bedroom, or storage area – or even all 3! Our modern, open concept main levels feature spacious kitchens with granite countertops that flow easily into the dining area and living room so you can entertain family and friends with ease. And, with the option for a main level owner’s suite orhaving all bedrooms upstairs, you won’t have to compromise to live the way you want. Outside, you can finally have your own private backyard for summer get-togethers or lounging in the sun. Plus, you can forget the lawn maintenance that normally comes with owning a home - all yard maintenance is included, so you'll have more time to do the things you love. Not to mention, your new home will have conveniences you won’t get in a typical home such as a 10-year structural warranty, energy saving appliances, Wi-Fi enabled Nest thermostats, and more, all giving you peace of mind AND saving you money on monthly bills. Don’t settle for an inventory home with all of your design selections already chosen for you. When you choose to build your dream with Ryan Homes, you will be involved in the building process from start to finish. You get to choose your home, homesite, and interior design features that suit your taste and needs. Plus, our team of experts will work with you along the way to keep you informed on the progress of your home and ans.