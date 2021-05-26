Cancel
Real Estate

Hot Property: Abbott Urban Villas

By SPONSORED
artfulliving.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbott Urban Villas are set to reshape the vibrant Linden Hills neighborhood by introducing modern comfort and a dream of urban luxury with an abundance of glass to intentionally capture the lot’s light and views. Designed by architect David Charlez with interiors curated by Brooke Voss Design, each house occupies 2,948 square feet covering three floors. The focal point of the home is the floating staircase that embodies livable art with double-height windows as its backdrop. A chef’s kitchen that’s meant for more than show and an entire rooftop terrace with an automatic glass door transform the new standard of city living.

artfulliving.com
