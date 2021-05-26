J. Cole Done With Commitment To Basketball Africa League, Cites ‘Family Obligations’

For someone who is the proprietor of a label known as Dreamville, it's unsurprising that making what seems unobtainable into a reality, is central to Jermaine Cole’s worldview. Never one to be bound by expectations, Cole’s journey to the top of hip-hop is one that has been led by manifestation. So, when he revealed that he planned to act on his unrealized goal of playing professional basketball, his noted powers of persuasion made it a lot easier to believe, than if another MC had decided to take a starting position at the tender age of 36.