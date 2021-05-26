Cancel
J. Cole Done With Commitment To Basketball Africa League, Cites ‘Family Obligations’

By Brandon Caldwell
majicatl.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ. Cole is heading back to the United States after completing his commitment to the Rwanda Patriots. According to ESPN reporter Marc Spears, Cole is returning to the states due to a “family obligation” and can say he lived out his dream of playing pro ball. In Cole’s three games with the Patriots, the team went 2-1 and the rapper’s final stat line for those three contests? Five points, five rebounds and three assists.

majicatl.com
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
