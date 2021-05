Over the past year, educators have been teaching in various online learning environments (OLEs), which have had many benefits, but have also produced unexpected consequences. One such consequence has been the increase in microaggressions, which create an unwelcome environment, negatively impact the teaching and learning process for both students and instructors and adversely affect the mental health of those present. These aggressions can occur in various forms: they may be peer-to-peer, directed towards the instructor or TA, or they may also be perpetrated by the instructor or TA towards a student. Recognizing the pervasiveness and the impact of microaggressions is critical to the development of inclusive and anti-racist learning environments.