Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Senior Spotlight: The Grad Edition…Featuring Chris McGhan

hubison.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (May 26, 2021) – Howard University broadcast journalism major Maya Brown-Edwards resumed the 2021 Senior Spotlight series with a graduate edition, featuring Chris McGhan (Springfield, Va.) from the men's soccer team. Q: How were you first introduced to soccer? What is your favorite part about the sport?. A: I...

hubison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Didier Drogba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Freshman Year#Senior Year#Vmi#Chelsea Fc#Bison Athletics#Meac#Howard Men#Spotlight#Hometown#Springfield#Rival Georgia Southern#Major Maya Brown Edwards#Ivorian Soccer Player
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
High Schoolcapenews.net

Senior Spotlight: Jaxon Prophett

As a student at Sturgis East Charter School, Bourne resident Jaxon (J.T.) Prophett has been a member of the golf, baseball and track teams. He has also been a member of the Math Club. After graduation, J.T. plans to attend Arizona State University. He will be studying software engineering. J.T....
Boston, MAcapenews.net

Senior Spotlight: Kelly Bertozzi

Kelly Bertozzi has spent her time at Bourne High as a member of the basketball and softball teams. After graduation, Kelly will be attending the University of Massachusetts at Boston. She said that she will be studying computer science. When asked about her favorite memory, Kelly said she has many.
North Royalton, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Baseball Senior Spotlight: Brandon LoBianco

Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Brandon LoBianco of the Boys Varsity Baseball Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Brandon and his life on and off the field.
Basketballphenomhoopreport.com

Unsigned Senior Spotlight: 6’3 Joshua Tyler

At the beginning of each new year, Phenom Hoops works to assemble a series of articles centered around unsigned senior prospects. Last season, hundreds of players from North Carolina went on to play at the Division I, II, III or NAIA levels, and that number looks likely to continue increasing with the current senior class. Typically, we take a closer look at guys who are overlooked and underrated, and today’s edition will highlight Joshua Tyler of H.A. Prep Durham and Full Court.
North Royalton, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Track & Field Senior Spotlight: Jordan Evanko

Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Jordan Evanko of the Girls Varsity Track & Field Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Jordan and her life on and off the track.
High Schoolthegardnernews.com

Senior Spotlight: Oakmont Regional's Brady Aubuchon

Best Oakmont sports memory: “It just happened this season. We were down 9-4 to Clinton with two outs in the sixth inning, and we came all the way back from that five-run deficit. We won, 10-9, on a walk-off double (by Watson Mexico) in extra innings.”. A teammate he will...
Mansfield, ARArkansas Online

In The Spotlight

HYPE SONG It's whatever comes on my Christian play list. It gets me into that mindset and honestly, it's any one of those songs that really motivates me to do my best and give all the glory to God. PREGAME MEAL Bananas. I love bananas!. MY HERO IS My mother,...
Educationpds.org

Senior Spotlights: Eric Gellasch, MacKenzie Mazzarisi, Drew McConaughy, Varun Rao

Meet four more seniors in the Princeton Day School Class of 2021 as we continue this spring's series of Senior Spotlights designed to celebrate each graduating student. Please note that Senior Spotlights appear in alphabetical order and are based on voluntary submissions that our seniors are completing and providing to the Communications Office.
High SchoolGaston Gazette

Senior Spotlight: Taylor Willis, Webb Street School

A caregiver at heart, Willis helps lead the school’s Aquaponics Lab and care for the plants in the school sensory garden. She’s the first to lend a hand to other students, and puts her best effort in all that she does, according to school leaders. Who has been your greatest...
High Schooltheirregular.com

Feature Photo: MTA seniors recognized at final home baseball game

Mt. Abram’s senior baseball players were celebrated before the start of the last regular season home game Monday afternoon. Mt. Abram’s Athletic Director, Kristina Stevens, noted that the four graduating players combined had played every position on the field in their high school career. She added, not only are they talented athletes, they are fun to be around. The seniors are, front from left: Ben DeBiase, Gabe Emery, Kenyon Pillsbury and Hunter Warren. In the back row are parents, from left: Andrea and John DeBiase, Rod Emery, Jeff and Rebecca Pillsbury, Becky and Jamie Phelps and Mike Warren. Jeff Pillsbury and Jamie Phelps are also the Coaches for Mt. Abram Baseball. The baseball team have had a stellar season and currently leads the Mountain Valley Conference with a record of 12-3-0. Playoff schedules will be announced in early June shortly after regular season games wrap up. (Heidi Murphy photo)
Klein, TXPosted by
Klein ISD

Samantha Dao, Klein Collins High Top 10 – Senior Spotlight

Samantha Dao is a great example of what it means to be a Klein Collins Tiger. This Top 10 Scholar has truly shined throughout her educational journey. Samantha was involved in many school organizations and extracurricular activities during her time in high school. She lent her talents to Klein Collins’ Chamber Orchestra, Legacy League, Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Latin Honor Society, HOSA, and more!