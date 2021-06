The government is going to give huge development funds to the parliamentarians for the first time in the upcoming budget 2021-22, reported 24News HD TV channel. As per details, the government will give development funds of Rs3.5 trillion to only the MPs of PTI and its allies. The government has named the funds as district development package for the purpose of concealment. The funds will be spent in the constituencies of the ruling parties’ MPs during the next three years.