Vaccines train a person’s immune system to recognize and fight specific germs that can cause illness. COVID-19 vaccines work with the immune system to help develop defenses against the disease so that the body will be ready to fight coronavirus if exposed to it in the future. If a vaccinated person gets exposed to coronavirus in the future, the antibodies will fight the virus and work to prevent severe COVID-19 illness. The mRNA vaccine uses genetically engineered RNA that codes for a COVID-19-specific protein. When injected, this messenger RNA (mRNA) is read by our cells and makes the COVID-19 protein. Our white cells mount an immune response to this protein and produce antibodies.