NFL

Lawrence says Tebow is "a guy you want to be around"

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Lawrence is excited to have Tim Tebow as a teammate. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tebow last week, giving the former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback an opportunity to revive his pro career as a tight end catching passes from their rookie No. 1 overall pick. “He looks...

