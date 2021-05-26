Ethiopia says 22 regional officials killed by Tigray rebels
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rebels have killed 22 officials of the war-hit Tigray region’s interim administration, Ethiopia’s government said Wednesday. An additional 20 interim officials had been “kidnapped” by forces loyal to the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, which ruled the region until it was toppled by an offensive ordered by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in November. A further four have been “wounded and hospitalized,” said the statement issued on Twitter.www.audacy.com