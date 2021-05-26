newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo, CA

Hundreds gather at Cal Poly to honor the death of Detective Luca Benedetti

By Catherine Allen
mustangnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement from across California and other states gathered at Cal Poly’s Performing Arts Center on the morning of May 20 to honor the death of Detective Luca Benedetti of the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Benedetti, a Cal Poly alumnus, was shot and killed while serving a search warrant...

mustangnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
State
California State
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bublé
Person
Rick Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#City Police#Campus Police#Cal Poly#Detective Luca Benedetti#South Higuera Street#Fallen Police Officers#Memorial Service#Obispo#Home#Washington D C#Wedding#Song
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Oceano, CAkcbx.org

Issues & Ideas: A walk for Kristin Smart, living downtown, and the Cal Poly Cat Program

On this edition of Issues & Ideas, you’ll hear more about the three lawsuits the non-profit Friends of Oceano Dunes has filed against the California Coastal Commission, following the landmark decision to phase out off-highway vehicular use at Oceano Dunes. There is a Walk for Kristin Smart being organized to commemorate the anniversary of her death in May, 1996; we’ll check in with some students who plan to attend. Now that the CDC has announced permission for fully vaccinated people to take off their masks in most settings, many people's feelings are complicated; we have a conversation with mental health professionals. You’ll hear a conversation about the issues affecting our city centers, from the perspective of downtown residents. And finally, we learn about a student run program at Cal Poly State University in San Luis Obispo that benefits cats while preparing students for a future in animal care.
San Luis Obispo, CAearnthenecklace.com

Melissa Newman Leaving KSBY: Where Is She Going?

Residents of San Luis Obispo, California have to bid farewell to another anchor at KSBY. Melissa Newman signed off from the NBC/CW Plus affiliate, becoming the latest in a series of KSBY personalities leaving the station. The news about Newman leaving was, of course, met with dejection from regular viewers. They have a lot of questions, especially about where Melissa Newman is going next. Here’s what the journalist and weather anchor had to say about her departure from KSBY.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
San Luis Obispo, CApantheonsite.io

Vigil, car cruise held in San Luis Obispo to honor fallen officers

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo community members and organizations participated in multiple events on Friday in memory of fallen police officers, including the San Luis Obispo Police detective who tragically died in a shooting on Monday. Hundreds gathered outside Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo Friday night...
Paso Robles, CAcalcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest those accused in the death of a Paso Robles infant

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow will announce Monday afternoon arrests made over the death of a seven-month-old infant in Paso Robles. Authorities have yet to release additional details about the case. Parkinson and Dow will hold a joint news conference on the matter...
Atascadero, CASan Luis Obispo Tribune

Candlelight vigil honors Luca Benedetti as a ‘disciplined and determined’ officer

A well-attended candlelight vigil, preceded by a car cruise caravan, honored the life of fallen San Luis Obispo Police detective Luca Benedetti on Friday. About 300 to 400 people gathered at Mission Plaza to join in prayer, light candles and listen to speakers recall memories of Benedetti and pay tribute the sacrifice of officers who put their lives on the line every day.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...