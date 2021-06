Have you ever felt that your life is moving on an auto-pilot mode? Without any new adventures, without any new aspirations; you are living your life following the same old routine. That’s the time when we feel that we need to work on something to move out of this zone. This something is nothing, but you. YES! If you are utterly craving for rejuvenation or some change in your daily boring routine, then you need to work on yourself first, rather than figuring out other stuff.