Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pro Football Focus ranks Joe Mixon among top 15 NFL running backs

By Cincy Jungle
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Bengals haven’t gotten the production they’ve expected to get from Joe Mixon in the last two years. It is hard to argue to say that Mixon’s struggles fall on him having a lack of ability. In fact, a lot of the factors rest out of his control. It...

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#American Football#Running Backs#Nfl Football#League Football#Top Line#The Cincinnati Bengals#The League#Dominant Production#Ranking#Ability#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLpff.com

Hartitz: 2021 Fantasy Football Running Back Tiers

Fantasy football rankings are cool, but sometimes they aren’t necessarily the most helpful tool for doing a little something the cool kids like to call winning. Median projections become the main tool for lining up each individual player, which can lead to -EV scenarios where those not willing to stray from their faithful ranks fail to capitalize on a better choice available because of how their specific draft played out.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals: Running back depth chart after 2021 NFL Draft

The Bengals know who their starting running back is going to be in 2021 but who will sit behind Joe Mixon on the depth chart this year? There are several options for Cincinnati to look at this summer. Mixon has earned his right to start as the Bengals’ main running...
NFLUSA Today

Joe Mixon sounds set for a massive year in 2021

After the Cincinnati Bengals made it clear Samaje Perine will have a bigger role and drafted Michigan’s Chris Evans late in the 2021 NFL draft, it’s almost easy to forget one thing:. The Cincinnati backfield still belongs to Joe Mixon. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan just made that much clear,...
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Veteran Draft Winners: Big-Time Talent Added for Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold & Matt Ryan

The 2021 NFL Draft is now in the books, and we now have a clearer picture of how all 32 rosters are going to look heading into the summer months. I’ve already examined the first, second/third rounds, and the rookie winners, but we also have to look at how the draft has impacted the fantasy value of veteran players in what is a virtual domino effect of sorts. Let's start with the positives and the players whose fantasy football appeal has experienced an increase as a result of the NFL draft.
NFLYardbarker

Cincinnati Bengals Expected to Expand Joe Mixon's Role This Season

The Bengals released veteran running back Giovani Bernard last month. They saved over $4 million in cap space with the move. They also cleared the way for star running back Joe Mixon to become an every down back this season. Mixon, 24, topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in 2018 and...
NFLCincy Jungle

Bengals’ Joe Mixon announces second annual Youth Football ProCamp

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has announced the date and location of his second annual youth football ProCamp. The Joe Mixon Football ProCamp will be held from June 12-13 at Sycamore High School in Montgomery, Ohio, just 15 miles northeast of downtown Cincinnati. Participants will learn fundamental football skills...
NFLfantasypros.com

2021 NFL Schedule Winners & Losers (Fantasy Football)

Each year, NFL fans from all over the world look forward to the schedule release. It’s always fun to look up and down the schedule and predict your team’s wins and losses or be excited for a stretch of “easy” games your squad will face. Fantasy football players take this a step further and think about which teams have the best or worst schedule for their skill guys. It’s not a perfect exercise considering how much defenses can change every year. However, the goal isn’t to be 100% accurate, but rather to mention which schedules have a solid chance of being either great or awful for fantasy production. Read on below to see what our featured pundits think about the 2021 schedule from a fantasy perspective.
NFLplayerprofiler.com

Meet the Metric – Opportunity Share

Opportunity is king in fantasy football. In fact, if someone went Back to the Future and snagged a copy of Gray’s Sports Almanac that only contained the target and carry totals for the upcoming NFL season, that person would assuredly win their fantasy football league. Unfortunately, PlayerProfiler has no Delorean, nor a flux capacitor despite multiple multiple pleas to The Podfather. Luckily, we have an advanced metric that can cut through much of the noise when it comes to running back opportunity.
NFLrotoballer.com

NFL Draft Winners - Dynasty League Risers

After countless mocks, rampant speculation, and media smokescreens, the 2021 NFL Draft proved unpredictable as ever. Several teams got what they hope is their eventual franchise quarterback. Running backs continue to be devalued while wide receivers flew off the board early and often. The subsequent domino effect on veteran players...
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Is 2021 finally the year of Joe Mixon?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Mixon with the 48th overall pick...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

10 Bold 2021 Fantasy Football Predictions

The NFL Draft is complete. Full attention can now be diverted towards the upcoming 2021 Fantasy Football season. After reviewing all the rosters moves from free agency, and additions from last weekend, here are ten bold 2021 fantasy football predictions that have a path to reality. 10 Bold Fantasy Football...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

One Year Later, It’s Time for the Joe Mixon Contract Extension To Prove Its Value

Perhaps faster than expected, the bill is coming due on the Joe Mixon contract extension. Inked just days ahead of the 2020 season, Mixon needs to start making good on the contract. The deal, spanning four years and paying Mixon up to $48 million ($10 million guaranteed), has an out after the second year. In 2020, Mixon only rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns on 3.6 yards per touch. Granted, he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Still, the extent of the foot injury was never disclosed, adding further concern about Mixon’s future. In recent years, the analytics community has proven the massive risk in agreeing to a second contract with a running back. For Mixon, it’s a chance to prove that notion to be overblown.
NFLstripehype.com

Cincinnati Bengals ‘triplets’ ranked in the upper echelon

With the Cincinnati Bengals sporting one of the more explosive offenses in the NFL, it’s no wonder they ranked highly on CBS Sports’ list of NFL triplets. Triplets are a team’s quarterback, running back, and wide receiver (sometimes tight end) so of course the Bengals were going to be fairly high on this list.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Davante Adams is No. 1, but there's little consensus in WR rankings update

We're not quite in the midst of a changing of the guard at WR yet, but we aren't far off. Davante Adams, Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins are 28. Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs are 27. While that isn't old, WRs typically peak around their age-27 and -28 seasons, so we're likely closer to the final elite season from that group than their first, and they make up six of the top nine at the position in the Fantasy Football Today team's consensus rankings for 2021.
NFLCBS Sports

Ranking NFL's top 10 defenses for 2021: Hail to the Football Team, with Bucs and Browns not far behind

We've spent a lot of time this offseason talking about offenses. But enough of that. Now, it's time to move to the other side of the ball. Because while offense has a greater effect on overall team performance -- and is more consistent year over year -- than defense, you still need to put up some resistance in order to actually win football games. Rather than go through every team from 32-1 on this side of the ball like we did on offense, however, we're going to reveal our top 10 defenses here, and then debut a list of teams from outside that group that have the best chance to crash the party as the best defense in football.
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the NFL's Top-10 Home Run Threats Entering the 2021 Season

When looking at offensive skill-position prospects, NFL teams are frequently looking for players who "can score from anywhere on the field." You'll find this phrase or some variation of it in draft profiles and on-air evaluations annually. While it may seem a tad hyperbolic, some players can indeed turn touches into touchdowns at any time. However, it's a trait that teams must search for because it's rare.