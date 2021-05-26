Regional collaboration brings July Fourth fireworks show back to Loveland
Contact: Nicole Yost, Engagement Coordinator/Public Information Officer, 970-962-2302. The cities of Loveland and Fort Collins have teamed up with Larimer County for the second year to produce a drive-in July Fourth Fireworks show at the Ranch in Loveland. The drive-in set-up provides a safe and distanced option for the community as state and local health orders are relaxed and while local budgets recover from a year of COVID-related closures.www.lovgov.org