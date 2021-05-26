newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

Regional collaboration brings July Fourth fireworks show back to Loveland

lovgov.org
 3 days ago

Contact: Nicole Yost, Engagement Coordinator/Public Information Officer, 970-962-2302. The cities of Loveland and Fort Collins have teamed up with Larimer County for the second year to produce a drive-in July Fourth Fireworks show at the Ranch in Loveland. The drive-in set-up provides a safe and distanced option for the community as state and local health orders are relaxed and while local budgets recover from a year of COVID-related closures.

www.lovgov.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#July Fourth#Independence Day#Event Planning#City Planning#Ranch#The Ranch Events Complex#Kissfm#Faq#Loveland City#Collaboration#Larimer County#Northern Colorado#Drive#Community#Adjacent Properties#Covid Related Closures#Cities#Gates#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Fort Collins, COPosted by
94.3 The X

5 Stores in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley That Don’t Require Masks

If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you can un-mask indoors in a handful of large retailers in Northern Colorado, as of Monday, May 17, 2021. Denver7 reported that Governor Polis dropped the State of Colorado's mask requirement, and we now have a mask 'suggestion' for those who are not fully vaccinated (businesses can still decide whether masks are required inside, and Polis asked that Coloradans please respect that). But, if you're vaxed up and ready to un-mask, here you go.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

This week in Loveland history for May 16-22, 2021

House of Neighborly Service marked its 50th anniversary. Representatives of the nonprofit said it had helped 21,000 people in 2010. Loveland High School junior Jennifer Weissman became the first female from the city to win a state tennis championship. California artist Enrique Chagoya was putting finishing touches on a portrait...
Boulder, COReporterHerald.com

Census estimates: Larimer largest, Boulder growth slows, families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Loveland, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

New Tesla Facility In Loveland Slated To Open In July

A commercial real estate manager in Miami has officially bought over the former Davidson-Gebhardt Chevrolet dealership in Loveland late last week for a little over $10.44 million as the site is prepped to reopen as a maintenance facility for Tesla vehicles. According to the Loveland-Reporter Herald, Miami Spaces LLC president...
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Larimer County, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Masks off: County, Town have no plans for further mask ordinance

On Friday (May 14), Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced new mask guidelines following Thursday’s announcement from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that if you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic. “If you have been fully vaccinated, the pandemic is...
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Larimer County, COReporterHerald.com

100 cases added to Larimer County COVID-19 list

Larimer County added 100 new cases Saturday to the ongoing list of residents affected by the COVID-19 virus. The list of cases was not updated Friday. A total of 26,414 county residents have had either confirmed or probable cases of the virus since March 2020. Five of the newly listed...
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Five Questions: Phil Ballenski has cared for families in Loveland for 45 years

Phil Ballenski started a new job as a pediatric physician assistant at Loveland Youth Clinic 45 years ago. He will retire next month after four decades of caring for families within the community, experiencing changes within the medical community and within Loveland itself. He worked the entire time with the longest continuous pediatric care facility in the city.