Tonight on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they do a full recap of the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 mile race. They also discuss the history that Helio Castroneves tied with his fourth win in the 500. Kevin and Curt talk about how their pre race tiers fared in the race on Sunday. They talk about the Carb night Classic show from Lucas Oil Raceway and the races that ended up being run on Saturday due to weather. Another topic is that NBC stayed with the victory celebration after Helio won his record trying 4th Indianapolis 500. They answer your twitter questions as well including points and if the 500 needs double points, the victory celebration and more.