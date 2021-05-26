Cancel
Editorial: House must push Clean Slate over finish line

By Hearst Connecticut Media Editorial Board
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a bill to automatically expunge the record of certain people convicted of crimes after they serve their sentences comes up for a vote in the state House of Representatives, it’s important to again stress what the proposal does not do. Clean Slate, as it’s known, does not get anyone...

New Haven, CTRegister Citizen

Senate fix tees up 'clean slate' for final passage in House

With the unlikely marriage of two controversial issues Wednesday night, the Senate may have ensured final passage Thursday by the House of a groundbreaking “clean slate” bill expunging the criminal records of thousands of Connecticut residents. The Senate voted unanimously to take a Republican bill that revisits elements of the...
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Opinion: Clean Slate is common sense for CT's recovery

One of the biggest challenges to rebuilding our post-pandemic economy is getting people back to work as quickly as possible. Yet there are significant barriers to employment for individuals with criminal records. One in three Americans has an arrest or conviction record, and as a result they struggle to access jobs, housing and education.
MinoritiesThe Daily News Online

Editorial – The wrong approach: Clean Slate Act legislation not a good way to achieve justice

Many of the persistent problems within the criminal justice system fall much more heavily on racial minorities in our nation. Black and Hispanic/Latino people are incarcerated for violating drugs laws at much higher rates than are whites despite the fact that all these racial/ethnic groups use drugs at roughly the same percentage. Since whites make up a much larger portion of the U.S. population, they would dominate the prison system for such crimes if prosecutions were conducted equitably.
Lawnny360.com

Clean Slate Act will give people a fresh start

The recent editorial about Clean Slate legislation (“The wrong approach: Clean Slate Act legislation not a good way to achieve justice,” May 12) not only parrots the fear-mongering that we so often hear from law enforcement whenever reform of our criminal legal system is proposed, it also completely misses the mark on why New Yorkers need Clean Slate.
New York City, NYqueenseagle.com

Clean Slate Act inches closer to approval with vote in Senate committee

The State Senate Codes Committee voted in favor of the Clean Slate Act Wednesday, moving the bill forward for a vote in the full body. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assmeblymember Catalina Cruz, would establish a two-step process to automatically sealing and later automatically expunge old conviction records once a person has served their sentence.
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

Editorial: Pushing SALT cap repeal is playing with fire

Congressman Tom Suozzi says he will not support President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan unless taxes on the wealthy are cut. Well, Suozzi doesn’t actually use those words. That’s just our interpretation. So let us explain. What Souzzi actually says is that he will not support any changes to the...
New York City, NYcssny.org

NYS Business and Labor Leaders Call For Passage Of Clean Slate Legislation

Clean Slate Would Automatically Seal And Expunge Conviction Records, Boosting Wages and Economic Growth. NEW YORK — Labor and business leaders from around New York State called today for passage of Clean Slate legislation (S1553A/A6399), which would create a unique two-step process for sealing and expunging conviction records. The participants, which included 1199 SEIU, Cresco Labs, R/GA, RWDSU Local 338 and the Brennan Center for Justice, argued that eliminating the stigma of a conviction record will boost economic growth, strengthen businesses and create new jobs. Earlier this month, JPMorgan Chase came out in support of the legislation. Advocates and activists also participated in an Economic Justice Advocacy Day, speaking to legislators about Clean Slate’s importance to individuals, families, communities and the state’s economy.
Wyoming Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Approve Marijuana Legalization Bill Sponsored By Top GOP Leaders

A Wyoming House committee on Friday approved a bill to legalize marijuana and briefly discussed a separate proposal to require state agencies to study and issue recommendations on allowing medical cannabis. The adult-use legalization legislation was taken up by the Judiciary Committee, whose Republican chair is its lead sponsor. It would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess up to three ounces of marijuana and cultivate up to 12 mature plants for personal use. The measure, which is also cosponsored by the House speaker and other top GOP lawmakers, cleared the panel in a 6-3 vote after receiving testimony from state agencies and the public—including former U.S. senator and Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee, who now resides in Wyoming. “With my opening remarks, I would pose this question to the committee, which is simply: is Wyoming ready to legalize marijuana?” Chairman Jared Olsen (R) said. “That’s the question in front of this committee, that’s the topic that this legislature has not heard for over four years now, so I think this marks an important moment in Wyoming, where we are now discussing a topic that we’ve all avoided for many years.” He also cited recent surveys showing majority public support for the policy change, both in Wyoming and nationally, and the increasing number of states where voters have approved legalization via ballot. Olsen said he expects voters in Wyoming to take the the lead on ending cannabis prohibition if the legislature doesn’t act. If a voter-led legalization initiative passes, the chairman pointed out, “it means that the legislative process doesn’t design the regulation of marijuana.” “Instead, the public by ballot initiative, which may be a lot more simplistic, decides what that will look like,” he said. “And then you will return to decide how do we adjust that?…
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

Would a constitutional amendment be required to make the District of Columbia a state?

At a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on March 22, the ACLU filed testimony contending that Congress, with presidential approval, could alone establish the District of Columbia as the country’s 51st state. At the same hearing, The Heritage Foundation, a conservative group, took a differing view, saying that making D.C. a new state would require constitutional changes.
Connecticut StateWoonsocket Call

Connecticut Is Set To Vote On Cannabis Reform

Connecticut legislators are working on passing a cannabis bill to legalize marijuana in the state. This bill is now being backed by the governor which has been passed on Friday in another committee. This approval could be setting it up for a floor vote this upcoming week. This piece of...
Congress & CourtsSantafe New Mexican.com

Another filibuster, another stain on nation

Until last week, the most depressing filibuster in American history was South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond rambling for 24 hours and 18 minutes in hopes of killing a civil rights bill. He took just one bathroom break in all that time, yielding the floor for a few minutes so another...
Congress & CourtsDemocrat-Herald

Guest editorial: Congress must act on wildfire prevention funds

Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the Mercury News and East Bay Times editorial board. Guest editorials in this space are intended to provide our readers with a sampling of opinion from other publications and do not necessarily represent the views of the Mid-Valley Media editorial board. If you...