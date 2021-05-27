Cancel
Motion Picture Academy Seeks to Slow Rapid Rate of Membership Growth

By Paul Grein
Billboard
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a surprise move, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday (May 26) that it is seeking to slow the rate of growth of its new members. “To ensure the necessary infrastructure, staff resources and environment to support all Academy members, this year’s growth in membership will be limited to roughly half that of recent years,” the Academy said in a statement. “This modification will enable steady future growth and allow the Academy to continue serving its membership in a more personal manner.”

