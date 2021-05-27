Motion Picture Academy Seeks to Slow Rapid Rate of Membership Growth

Though the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science’s new L.A. museum was delayed, and delayed and delayed again – the last delay coming from the pandemic – that worked in its favor for staying up-to-date: “While the 300,000-square-foot, $482 million museum, designed by Renzo Piano, has been under construction, the movie business has been going through a process of deconstruction, brought about by seismic social movements like #OscarsSoWhite, #MeToo and Black Lives Matter. Recognition of the obstacles faced by female directors, Asian American actors and other groups has also intensified.” – The New York Times.