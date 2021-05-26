Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning in First Shared Wedding Photos

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
MY 103.5
MY 103.5
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!. On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California. Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three...

my1035.com
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
616
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Tinashe
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Zara Larsson
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Wedding Gown#Wedding Photos#The Met Gala#Vogue#Pics#White Flowers#Congratulations Angel#Lit Candles#Pearl Bracelets#Husband#Montecito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Tie the Knot

Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? Mystery surrounds real estate agent who stayed out of spotlight

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.What does he do and what is his net worth?Gomez, who was born and...
Celebritieswtvbam.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Ariana Grande confirms she has married fiancé Dalton Gomez

Pop icon Ariana Grande has married her fiancé, luxury property estate agent Dalton Gomez. Congratulations to the queen herself. A spokesperson for the singer confirmed the news to Digital Spy. People reports that the service was very intimate with only about 20 people attending. "The room was so happy and...
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Newlywed Ariana Grande displays wedding ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande made her first appearance as a wedded woman Thursday night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 27-year-old, who married boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony at her Montecito, Calif. home mid-May, showcased her new bling — designed by her new husband — during a performance with The Weeknd.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. Last night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just $85 for the top and $125 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans—if they could snag it before it sold out.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Ariana Grande Gets Bicycle for Two as Wedding Gift From PETA

Weeks after the 'Thank You, Next' hitmaker tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, the animal rights activists reveal what they gave her and her new husband in celebration of their union. AceShowbiz - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals bosses have sent newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez a...
Relationshipsq957.com

Here’s the unique wedding gift PETA gave Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

PETA is bestowing newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez with the wedding gift they didn’t know they needed: a vegan tandem bicycle. The animal rights organization made the gesture to show their appreciation for Ariana’s animal rescue work. She launched Orange Twins Rescue last year to help find homes for cats and dogs in the Los Angeles area.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Frankie Grande Reveals Sister Ariana’s Wedding To Dalton Gomez Was So ‘Joyful’ & ‘Perfect’

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie has opened up about the pop star’s fairytale wedding, while speaking to HL about his upcoming Pride fundraiser ‘Rainbowthon’. Frankie Grande described his sister Ariana Grande‘s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez as “absolutely beautiful”. The 38-year-old sat down with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on May 31, opening up about his pop star sister’s big day, and his upcoming virtual fundraiser Rainbowthon. “It was gorgeous,” he said of Ari’s May 15 wedding. “It was absolutely beautiful and everyone was so happy. It was such a joyful, joyful occasion.”
Montecito, CAPress Democrat

Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in private Montecito ceremony

Over the weekend, "7 Rings" singer Ariana Grande got married to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony held at the former's home in Montecito, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. "The room was so happy and full of love," a representative for Grande told...
Beauty & Fashionk1047.com

Ariana Grande Launching A Makeup Line After Filing A Trademark: Report

Ariana Grande may be entering the beauty industry. The 27-year-old singer reportedly filed a trademark for a line of beauty products, according to makeup news site Trendmood. She will be naming the line after her 2018 single “God Is A Woman,” the outlet reports. Everything from skincare to body products, including mists, soufflés, perfumes, shower and bath gels are what is to be expected for release.