CoVa Cocktail Party 2021

What are some great bulk cocktail recipes for a crowd, and any tips to safely serve them?. I have one simple bulk cocktail that I always serve at my parties, and I call it the Italian Margarita. It’s tequila, Aperol, fresh lime juice, and fresh basil. Not only is it a delicious drink, it also looks so pretty in a drink dispenser, which I place in the center of the table as a decorative centerpiece. Besides the cocktail itself, I’ll toss in slices of fresh fruit, sprigs of herbs, edible flowers, edible glitter sprinkles—yes, that’s a thing! You can cut up some disinfecting wipes for each guest to run over the spigot after they use it, for extra safety. A centerpiece you can drink…my favorite kind!