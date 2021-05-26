Trump offered senator money to stop Patriots 'Spygate' investigation, ESPN reports
The Patriots have been well-connected with former President Donald Trump over the years. Trump’s relationship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and formner quarterback Tom Brady has been well-documented. From Brady putting a Trump hat in his locker to Belichick writing Trump a letter of support during his presidential campaign in 2016, their associations have been a blend of sports and politics.www.metrowestdailynews.com