newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trump offered senator money to stop Patriots 'Spygate' investigation, ESPN reports

MetroWest Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots have been well-connected with former President Donald Trump over the years. Trump’s relationship with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and formner quarterback Tom Brady has been well-documented. From Brady putting a Trump hat in his locker to Belichick writing Trump a letter of support during his presidential campaign in 2016, their associations have been a blend of sports and politics.

www.metrowestdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Arlen Specter
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Spygate#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Espn Com#The White House#The Los Angeles Rams#Council On Sports#Fitness Nutrition#Strips Patriots#Nfl Fines#Mr Kraft#Bengals Filming Incident#Presidential Campaign#Quarterback#Super Bowl Xxxix#Kraft Assistance#Support Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Related
NFLthedallasnews.net

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

There was a lot to like about the Patriots draft class. First and foremost they found a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, but Bill Belichick also picked a pair of talented defensive linemen, a promising linebacker and found some depth toward the end of the proceedings as well.
NFLPewter Report

Brady Sr. Makes Bold Proclamation For Bucs-Patriots

Tom Brady sure seemed fired up for the Bucs-Patriots game in Week 4 after sounding off about it on Wednesday. Not Bucs quarterback Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr, though, but the father of the GOAT, Tom Brady Sr. The elder Brady called into the radio show “Zolak and Bertrand” on...
NFLcountry1025.com

Patriots expected to host Bucs early in 2021 season

According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots will host the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. The long-awaited Tom Brady vs Bill Belichick matchup will take place in prime time on “Sunday Night Football,” according to Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion on Twitter. Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub said this week that the game would be in early October; Week 4 falls on Sunday, Oct. 3.
Boston, MANECN

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Buys $43M Mansion in Hamptons: Report

Report: Robert Kraft shells out $43M for Hamptons mansion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Robert Kraft is spending big on multiple fronts this offseason. The New England Patriots owner recently bought a 7,000-square foot mansion in Southampton, N.Y., for a whopping $43 million, The Wall Street Journal's Katherine Clarke reported Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady tweets readiness for Patriots game

Tom Brady has never been too vocal. For about two decades, he’s let his play do his talking. In this case, he’s the loudest human on the planet. He is also the most competitive. That’s why he’s considered the greatest of all time. Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s also joined Twitter.
NFLPatsFans.com

Patriots News and NFL Notes: 5 Things to Know 5/12

1) We now know who the Patriots will face in Week 1 to open the 2021 season, as the league released the list of games for the opening weekend. The season kicks off on Thursday, September 9th with a battle between the Cowboys and Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Tampa Bay.
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tom Brady reunion: ‘He did so much for us’

While New England Patriots fans might be struggling with the fact that Tom Brady will soon return to Gillette Stadium in a different uniform, owner Robert Kraft seems to be looking forward to the reunion. Kraft told TMZ Sports on Friday that despite him moving on from the organization after...
NFLSentinel & Enterprise

Guregian: Tom Brady’s homecoming will be epic

Grudge matches between legendary quarterbacks and their former teams aren’t new in the NFL. Joe Montana, who won four Super Bowls in San Francisco, played against the 49ers not long after being traded to the Chiefs. Peyton Manning, who spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis, winning a championship, took on the...
NFL247Sports

Teddy Bruschi shares thoughts on Brady's return to New England

In his second year away from the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is going to be making his return to Gillette Stadium in a different uniform. On Wednesday, the league released its 2021 schedule, which has Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going to New England on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. ET for what will be one of the most anticipated games in league history. On Get Up! on Thursday morning, Patriots legend Teddy Bruschi shared his thoughts on how emotional that game would be between Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Patriots sign sixth-round draft pick Joshuah Bledsoe

The Patriots draft pick signings continue to roll in. On Thursday, the team agreed to a rookie contract with one of their sixth-round draft picks, safety Joshuah Bledsoe. Mike Reiss was the first to report the signing. Bledsoe’s new deal is a four-year contract, which is standard for all players...
NFLThe Eagle-Tribune

Game of the century: Bill vs. Tom

We knew it was going to happen eventually, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots versus Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers were on listed on the Patriots’ future opponents schedule for 2021 three years ago. And, of course, Brady officially left in March of 2020, forcing us to look ahead at their future matchup as soon as the signing was official.
NFLThe Eagle-Tribune

10 quick thoughts on 'leaked' Pats 2021 schedule

The "official" New England Patriots schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Somehow, though ... wink! wink! ... it was stolen or leaked or whatever to the national media. Anyway, there's a lot to digest beyond the Bill Belchick-Tom Brady World War I matchup on Oct. 3. We will save...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

15 best NFL revenge games of the 2021 NFL season

Which games in the 2021 NFL season offer revenge opportunities for players and teams looking to exorcise past demons or beat former employers?. While the focus in the NFL often revolves around divisional rivalries, every NFL season also contains several revenge games that top the charts in terms of intensity. These games could be former teammates going head-to-head, or it could be two teams with a long history. Let’s take a look at the 15 top revenge games in the 2021 NFL season.
NFLchatsports.com

ESPN: Belichick 'Bullish' on Cam Newton; Likely to Start Until Mac Jones 'Undeniable'

The Mac Jones era in New England reportedly may not start as soon as some assumed after the Patriots selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Appearing on Saturday's edition of SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is "bullish" on veteran quarterback Cam Newton despite his struggles last season.