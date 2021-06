Salinas River campsites must be permanently closed. –It isn’t a crime to be poor, jobless, mentally ill or addicted to alcohol or other drugs. However, for too many years we have permitted the greed of the various addiction for profit industries to spend billions of dollars marketing their products in full view of vulnerable young people. What the average person doesn’t know is that nine out of ten people who suffer from substance use disorder or addiction began using alcohol or other drugs before age 18 and this scientific fact is not lost on the giant alcohol, tobacco and cannabis industries. Their lobbies spend billions in exchange for unimpeded access to the eyes and ears of children who can potentially become customers for life.