Texas State

69-kV transmission rebuild nearing completion in Texas

By Clarion Energy Content Directors
power-eng.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Electric Power is having one of its Texas transmission lines upgraded for a potential capacity expansion. ECSL, a joint venture of EC Source and Sargent & Lundy, is rebuilding 28 miles of wooden structures with 485 steel supports to help improve reliability on the AEP Texas Yellowjacket-Junction transmission line near Menard. The rebuilt 69-kV line will accommodate a 138-kV energized line if customers need more capacity, according to the release.

#West Texas#Aep Texas#Construction Project#Electrical Power#Power Lines#Electric Utilities#American Electric Power#Ecsl#Operations#T D#Sargent Lundy#Winter Storm Uri#Gw#69 Kv Line#Transmission Lines#Right Of Way Restoration#Live Electrical Lines#Power Outages#Excavation Crews#Reliability
