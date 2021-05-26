Cancel
Luray, VA

Still flying at 97: Autobiography recounts WWII pilot’s life

630 WMAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — If he’s not airborne, there’s a good chance you will find 97-year-old John Billings at his home airport in Luray, Virginia. A recent heart attack prevents him, for now, from piloting solo, but he still routinely flies his Cessna four-seater when a co-pilot can join him. A lifetime of flying, going back to his days as a 21-year-old bomber pilot in Italy and then flying secret missions with the Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner to the CIA, is recounted in “Special Duties Pilot,” an autobiography scheduled for release next month by Pen and Sword Books.

