Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots players receive new jersey numbers. Here's a look at who's wearing what.

MetroWest Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the start of OTAs this week, jersey numbers have been assigned to the Patriots. In April, the NFL approved a rule that gives more positions a chance to wear certain numbers. Historically, the only players allowed to wear single digits were quarterbacks, kickers and punters. But with the rule change, quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends, linebackers, defensive backs, kickers and punters may now all wear numbers 1-9.

www.metrowestdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Person
Tyler Gaffney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots Football#Nfl Football#Pats#Colts#Rookies#The Los Angeles Chargers#New York Jets#Jersey Numbers#Quarterback Number#Defensive Back Number#Defensive Lineman Number#Linebacker Number#Defensive Tackle Number#Tight End Number#Quarterbacks#Defensive Backs#Receivers#Running Backs#Linebackers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPatsFans.com

The New England Patriots Reveal Veteran Jersey Numbers For 2021 Season

Earlier this week, the New England Patriots formally began organized team activities and with it came a list of updated jersey numbers that included both signed and newly signed veterans. The rookies will have their jersey numbers assigned at a later date according to the Patriots. The list of numbers...
NFLthespun.com

Look: Ravens Player Is Taking Robert Griffin III’s Old Number

For the past three years former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III has served as Lamar Jackson’s understudy on the Baltimore Ravens. But after the team waived the Baylor legend in January, they’ve only recently given his No. 3 jersey number away. On Thursday, Ravens inside linebacker L.J. Fort revealed...
NFLNECN

Here's What Makes the Patriots a Realistic Landing Spot for Julio Jones

Why Cam Newton could help draw Julio Jones to Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Say what you will about Cam Newton's play for the New England Patriots last season, but the veteran quarterback still carries plenty of cachet among his peers. Amid reports that the Atlanta Falcons are...
NFLPosted by
WXKS Kiss 108

Here's What Patriots Teammates Have Said About Mac Jones During OTAs

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is already impressing teammates during his first week of practice. Jones began voluntary OTAs on Monday (May 25) for the first time since being selected No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. So far, the former University of Alabama standout has left a strong impression on teammates Jakobi Meyers and Mike Onwenu, the Boston Globe reports.
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots release new jersey numbers for Hunter Henry, Matt Judon and other veterans

The Patriots revealed the jersey numbers for their new veteran players Monday and those belonging to returned players who chose to change their numbers from last season. A few free-agent signings, including linebacker Matt Judon and defensive back Jalen Mills, have taken advantage of the NFL’s new rule expanding number options for non-linemen and non-quarterbacks. Judon will wear No. 9 in New England, his old college number, while Mills will wear No. 2. Other number changes had been previous reported, such as second-year linebacker Josh Uche yieldied his old No. 53 to Kyle Van Noy, who previously wore that number and re-signed this offseason on a two-year deal. Uche now wears No. 55.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Should Chargers Trade For Zach Ertz?

Summer in the NFL is usually a somewhat mellow and down time of the offseason with teams wrapping up voluntary workouts and leaving for summer break before returning for training camp. News is generally slow during these months with perhaps a veteran signing for the league minimum here and there. Rarely do we see or hear about players being traded during this time, but this year appears to be different.
NFLNFL

NFL's most underappreciated players: Jordan Poyer, Courtland Sutton, Alex Highsmith among AFC picks

One of my favorite offseason tasks is to scour every NFL roster and identify the most underappreciated player on each team using my context-based models. In the fast-paced NFL season, it's easy to focus on superstars or skill-position players who help us win in fantasy football, but one of the most useful applications of analytics is to view every game from the previous campaign through the lens of a total-contribution metric to see where teams earned an edge that perhaps didn't get as much attention as it should have during the season. With that in mind, here's how I came up with my list of the most underappreciated players ...
NFL247Sports

MJD: Najee Harris will fill big hole for Steelers as rookie

While several rookie quarterbacks will end up starting for their respective teams by the end of the 2021 NFL season, a large handful of players at the other skill positions are going to have chances to shine too. Wide receivers seem to need less time now to adjust to the pros — Justin Jefferson showed that with the Minnesota Vikings last year — and of course running backs often get a lot of usage right away.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Fantasy Football Tight End Sleepers: The Five Best Options In 2021

Gerald Everett (Current ADP: TE22) Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett is currently my favorite of the fantasy football tight end sleepers. Historically speaking, tight ends need to be athletic in order to carry fantasy relevance, and Everett is one of the most athletic tight ends in the league. According to PlayerProfiler, Everett has an 86th percentile SPARQ-x score and tested at or above the 75th percentile in all major athletic metrics. He also had some great collegiate production and the second-round draft capital that implies he knows how to play football.
NFLrotoballer.com

2021 NFL Draft Review - NFC North

Hello and welcome to the sixth 2021 installment of my annual NFL Draft Review. Here are the links to the reviews for the AFC North, NFC East, AFC East, AFC South, and NFC South. Every year after the draft, I write a way-too-long review of each team’s draft. The purpose...
NFLPosted by
Bay Area Sports Page

Where NBC has 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan ranked among NFL coaches

Since the San Francisco 49ers hired him in 2017, Kyle Shanahan has climbed up the head coaching rankings. Detractors will point out that the Niners have won more than six games only once during Shanahan’s four-year tenure. But, if not for an unprecedented amount of injuries last season, San Francisco would have likely been in the NFC playoff picture.
NFLrotoballer.com

Running Back Best Ball Rankings and Analysis (Tier 1-3)

We have already persevered through the most uneventful weeks of the offseason, and have embraced the accelerated news cycle that was fueled by free agency and the NFL Draft. Each transformation of the fantasy landscape has compelled managers to expand their involvement in best ball drafts, and this process has accelerated as we progress through the offseason.
NFLUSA Today

A former Badger makes the All-PFF offensive line

On Sunday afternoon, Pro Football Focus released their All-PFF offensive line entering the 2021 season via Twitter. Former Wisconsin and current New Orleans Saints’ right tackle Ryan Ramczyk was named as PFF’s top right tackle going into next season. The Stevens Point, Wisconsin, native has played for the Saints for four seasons and earned first-team all-pro honors in 2019.
NFLHerald & Review

Starting QB Andy Dalton hasn’t blinked since the Chicago Bears drafted Justin Fields: ‘I knew the situation I was going into’

On the week he signed with the Chicago Bears in March, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was asked how he might react if the team were to draft his replacement. “I’ve been the starter and helped the backup throughout my career,” Dalton said March 21. “It’s (about) what you can do to help the next guy. We’ll see if that’s the case and what we do in the draft.”
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Zach Ertz really isn’t a good fit for the Buffalo Bills

Despite the love and affection that the Buffalo Bills fans all share for Dawson Knox, the tight end position remains one of the biggest holes on the current roster. After not picking a tight end in the NFL Draft, Bills fans have turned their attention to free agency or a trade as a source for a new tight end. With the Philadelphia Eagles openly saying that their former pro bowl tight end Zach Ertz is available via trade, it has seemed like a no-brainer for the Bills, and a marriage between the two has been speculated all offseason.