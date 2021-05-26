Patriots players receive new jersey numbers. Here's a look at who's wearing what.
With the start of OTAs this week, jersey numbers have been assigned to the Patriots. In April, the NFL approved a rule that gives more positions a chance to wear certain numbers. Historically, the only players allowed to wear single digits were quarterbacks, kickers and punters. But with the rule change, quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends, linebackers, defensive backs, kickers and punters may now all wear numbers 1-9.www.metrowestdailynews.com