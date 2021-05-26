Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

9 signs your young child is having vision problems

By GO! LATINOS MAGAZINE
golatinos.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many a parent can attest, decoding a youngster’s needs can be challenging when that child is not yet able to fully communicate. Diagnosing health issues may require a little trial and error. So it’s no wonder many parents are not aware if their children are having issues with vision.

golatinos.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vision Problems#On Children#Toys#Eye Fatigue#Child Health#Health Problems#Wellness#Vision Disorders#Vision Trouble#Vision Exams#Parents#Diagnosing Health Issues#Learning Situations#Eye Health#Doctors#Routine Wellness Exams#Treatment#Visual Fatigue#Subtleties#Steady Eye Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Denver, CODenver Post

This Denver Pediatric Chiropractor shares important signs to watch in your child’s development

Is reading and walking early good for kids? Did you know they can actually be a sign of sensory processing problems affecting brain development?. Reading and walking are big stepping stones that parents look forward to in the development of their children. As a Denver Pediatric Chiropractor, we regularly educate families that if certain stepping stones are not reached first, they will cause a child to be more susceptible to developmental delays that can follow them into life as an adult. The good news is these delays or signs can be spotted if you know what to look for.
KidsThrive Global

Important Values to Teach Your Child at a Young Age

“Values are like fingerprints. Nobodies’ are the same, but you leave them in everything you do,” Elvis Presley. As much as parents desire their children to have the best in life, they should also ensure that they have values to help them get through in life and live with others. With this in mind, values, not vises, should be incorporated in the child early in life. There are many values a child can learn, and some they know as they grow old; these include;
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Is Your Child at Risk for Asthma?

THURSDAY, May 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Family history, race and sex are among the factors that increase a child's risk of asthma, a new study shows. "These findings help us to better understand what groups of children are most susceptible to asthma early in life," said study co-author Christine Cole Johnson, chair of public health sciences at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit.
Kidswesternmassnews.com

Safeguarding your child's post-pandemic vision

School buildings are reopening, and parents are headed back to the workplace. Quarantine caused many children to miss routine screenings and health exams that are critical to their wellbeing. Parents are worried about the impact distance learning and prolonged screen time has had on their child’s eyesight. Dr. Rupa Wong joined us live to share her expert advice on ways to safeguard your child’s vision. (Segment sponsored by CooperVision)
Kidstheedadvocate.org

Early Signs That Your Child Has Reading Difficulties

Children’s primary interaction in their earlier years is with their parents. Unsurprisingly, they are the ones that have the most influence on children’s development. Also, they are the first ones to notice if their children have developmental delays. Continue reading to see how parents have successfully noticed reading difficulties early...
Healthreviewofoptometry.com

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Responsible for Vision Problems

Exposure to prenatal alcohol can result in a number of functional impairments, including ophthalmological abnormalities such as ptosis, refractive errors, strabismus, subnormal visual acuity and optic nerve hypoplasia. In those diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs), such ophthalmic abnormalities often result in visual perception problems (VPPs). A recent study investigated VPPs as well as health- and vision-related quality of life in young adults and found that this population had both more VPPs and lower quality of life scores than healthy controls.
Kidsredtri.com

It’s More Important Than Ever for Your Child to Have a Back-to-School Eye Exam—Here’s Why

After a year of school closures, virtual learning and social distancing… it’s no surprise that there’s been an increase in screen time. (How else could we bake cookies with grandma, practice reading skills or travel to an aquarium halfway around the world?) While there are many benefits of tapping into digital devices to keep us connected, not all screen time is created equal. And too much over extended periods of time can play a negative role in kids’ eye health.
KidsWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

What if it was your child?

Last week, we witnessed one of the saddest and most disappointing days in Nebraska Legislature. The funding of services for children with developmental disabilities was up for debate. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Kidsmomblogsociety.com

Is Your Child Having a Difficult Time Speaking? Don’t Worry

Those first steps, the first word—these milestones can give parents some of their most cherished memories. But they can also be a source of worry if your child isn’t hitting those milestones while other children are. As a parent, it’s completely normal to be worried if your child isn’t reaching...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Why it’s important to treat your child's allergies if they have asthma

Newswise — Springtime can be difficult on children who have to deal with allergies on top of their asthma. “It’s a time when after a winter when we’re all cooped up inside kids want to go out and play, but the weather is a little variable. It can tend to get a little warm but still have those cold stretches. Plus, there’s more pollen in the air at this time. These are all triggers for asthma,” says Corey Martin, M.D., a pediatric pulmonologist for the Division of Pediatric Pulmonology at The Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai.
Kidsthekashmirimages.com

Addressing mental health issues

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. It is heartening to note that the divisional administration has finally launched Taskeen, a tele-counselling platform for psychological support of Covid-19 affected children. A team of psychologists and resource persons on alternate days shall provide counselling to address fear, anxiety and other mental stress related issues among the Covid-19 affected children by providing them psychological first-aid and emotional support. The team of psychological experts shall cater to children in quarantine, isolation and in Covid-care centres. The counselling shall also be given to the children who have their parents or near ones as Covid positive, besides also to those children who have lost their family members to the virus. As per the government directions the panel of experts shall also be available to all children and parents seeking psychological support though phone, audio and video calls.
Kidsstudyfinds.org

More children battling vision problems thanks to rise in screen time during pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. — As most children start their summer vacations, many parents are busy booking their back-to-school doctor’s checkups. Unfortunately, the last year has been anything but ordinary when it comes to health. Even if youngsters avoided COVID-19 while staying in quarantine and remote learning, a recent study reveals bad news for those upcoming visits to the eye doctor. Researchers say the combination of home confinement and too much time looking at digital screens appears to be severely impacting kids’ vision.
Diseases & Treatmentsptproductsonline.com

Is Your Child Diagnosed with Scoliosis?

With June being Scoliosis Awareness Month, the National Scoliosis Center is placing this year’s focus on what parents should expect if their child is diagnosed with scoliosis. Diagnosis Stats. Among the estimated 9 million Americans who have been diagnosed with scoliosis, 80% of these cases are deemed idiopathic, meaning the...
KidsHuron Daily Tribune

Young: Our furry kid has a listening problem

We have a listening problem with one of the kids in our household. You'd think it was one of the 9-year-old kids, but while they have their own listening problems, that's not the one I'm talking about here. I'm talking about the 15-week-old furry child in our household — our pug Mac.
Kidsathriftymom.com

Personalized stories for your child

Help your child learn and grow with these unique Personalized stories for your child with their name in it just for them. What a neat idea. This post contains affiliate links.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Craving This One Thing, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Dementia can come in many forms—from vascular dementia to frontotemporal dementia to Alzheimer's disease—and each can affect the brain differently. And while all of the various types cause memory loss and changes in personality, each may also display its own signs and symptoms that can clue you or a caregiver into what's going on.
Diseases & Treatmentsstudyfinds.org

A healthy lifestyle can prevent dementia in old age – regardless of your genetic risk

SUZHOU, China — It’s often said that we don’t get to pick our families, which also means we don’t have the luxury of choosing our genes. Genetics influence a whole lot, but according to a new study a healthy lifestyle will put you in a good position to enjoy better brain health well into old age. Researchers in China add these cognitive benefits will last regardless of your genetic risk of dementia.