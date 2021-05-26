Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Sound Behavioral Health: Hope provides a foundation from which to live

By Brian Shubert
Hanford Sentinel
 2021-05-26

The assurance of an outcome gives a person great confidence going into and while in a situation or life to see it through with purpose and meaning. Although we cannot control outcomes, we can control our decisions. With that, if we know our decisions based upon our beliefs will lead...

hanfordsentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Behavioral Health vs. Mental Health: How Are They Different?

If you’ve done research on mental health, you may have seen references to behavioral health and wondered what it is and how the two are different. Although behavioral and mental health are related, it’s important to understand what makes each one unique and how they influence each other, especially if you are considering a career in this field.
Washington Statestateofreform.com

Jeff Thomas discusses Washington’s behavioral health crisis system, workforce shortages and improving the behavioral health system

Jeff Thomas is the CEO of Frontier Behavioral Health. Frontier Behavioral Health is a nonprofit organization that provides behavioral health and related services to individuals of all ages in collaboration with community partners. They are also one of regional operators for Washington’s behavioral health crisis system. In this Q&A, Thomas...
Pierre, SDnewscenter1.tv

SD DSS launches program to help with behavioral health costs

PIERRE, S.D. – The Department of Social Services (DSS) recently launched the Behavioral Health Voucher Program, offering funding assistance and support for mental health and substance use services. “South Dakotans across the state continue to experience ongoing difficulties in many aspects of daily life,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill....
Visual ArtBrunswicktimes Gazette

Southside Behavioral Health events

Reframe Your Story Virtual Art Show - Every year, Southside Behavioral Health hosts an annual art show to celebrate our talented individuals and take a look at the world through their eyes. To register and vote for your favorite artwork, visit southsidebh.org/art-show-2021/ or contact Pamela Kidd at (434) 572-6916 Ext. 1526. This FREE virtual event is being held on June 16, 2021 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Mental Healthpaproviders.org

Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Learning Network Seminar — Adverse Childhood Experiences

Chief Medical Officer, Sierra Tucson Tucson, Arizona. Offered by the Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Learning Network. Toxic stress during childhood can harm the most basic levels of the nervous, endocrine, and immune systems, and such exposures can even alter the physical structure of DNA (epigenetic effects). Childhood maltreatment has been linked to various changes in brain structure and function and stress-responsive neurobiological systems with negative downstream impacts on health, emotional well-being, and longevity.
Huntington, NYHuntingtonNYNow

Providers Bring COVID-19 Vaccine to Behavioral Health Community

When it comes to protecting friends and family, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused serious concern, especially among those diagnosed with mental illnesses and substance use disorders. Family Service League and Genoa Healthcare have stepped in to aid their clients in getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Recent studies have shown...
Mental Healthopenminds.com

Starting Point Behavioral Health: An OPEN MINDS Organizational Profile

Starting Point Behavioral Healthcare (Starting Point), a private, non-profit organization based in Florida, provides psychiatric treatment, mental health counseling, and substance use disorder treatment. Starting Point has served Nassau County and the surrounding communities since 1992. Starting Point’s goal is to provide coordinated care that meets the needs of their clients. Starting Point has a treatment approach that includes private clinicians, family service agencies, the legal system, schools, clergy, and hospitals. Starting Point’s mission is “To promote emotional wellness through . . .
Evansville, IN14news.com

Youth First receives award to continue behavioral health support

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation presented an award of $78,574 to Youth First Friday. Youth First partners with 92 schools across 11 Indiana counties. Officials say their social workers follow the best behavioral health practices to meet with students, small groups, present to classrooms...
Mental Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Opinion: Modern telemedicine promotes behavioral health services

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted conventional mental health services, creating obstacles for people living with mental illness and substance use disorders to obtain the support they need. This pandemic has challenged us to explore and identify ways to meet the needs of our patient population. One way has been the further development of accessibility related to telemedicine services for our outpatient clients. The American Psychiatric Association supports the use of telemedicine as a component of mental health delivery to the extent that its use is for the benefit of the patient.
Mental Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Roadmap to success: Commissioner Odermann highlights behavioral health issues

Jun. 24—More than four weeks have passed since the Voices of Dickinson Series launched in The Press, highlighting the various concerns, comments and suggestions from the community on topics ranging from health, education, poverty, economy, tax, budget, crime and infrastructure. As part of this series of articles, The Press gathered information relating to those topics from our readers and polling participants and relayed those concerns to city officials.
Paducah, KYPaducah Sun

Four Rivers Behavioral Health outlines quick response efforts

Four Rivers Behavioral Health officials met with law enforcement and emergency first responders Friday, emphasizing how together they can provide an improved response to opioid and other drug overdose cases. FRBH unveiled its quick response team made up of mental health specialists, peer recovery coaches and addiction treatment professionals in...
Tehachapi, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

AHTV unveils new Behavioral Health Program

On June 10, Bonnie Quinonez, Ph.D. spoke at the Tehachapi Rotary Club outlining a new program being offered by Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley. The Behavioral Health Integration (BHI) program is the result of a $1.2 million grant AHTV received in January 2021 to develop a program to assist patients with continuing care and counseling following a visit to the emergency room.
Mental Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Cigna offers telepsychiatry platform to behavioral health customers

Cigna's 14 million behavioral health customers will have access to telepsychiatry platform Brightside. The company announced June 22 it has joined Cigna's behavioral health network, and will provide members with at-home treatments for anxiety and depression. Founded in 2017, Brightside's treatment approach includes therapy, data-driven prescribing of medication and access...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Importance of Mental Health Education

Emotional wellness challenges are frequently unavoidable, affecting numerous formative results. Poor psychological well-being can have a few unfavorable impacts on kids and youth. Not exclusively would it be able to affect scholarly execution and achievement, however, it might likewise meddle with social connections and actual wellbeing. Youngsters who experience the ill effects of psychological instabilities are at more danger for grown-up beginning actual medical issues like coronary illness, diabetes, and malignant growth as per Charles Michael Vaughn Lesin Vodka. They are additionally bound to be associated with the criminal equity framework. There is no well-being without emotional well-being. That is, if our childhood is not intellectually well, they won’t be actually well, and their capacity to decidedly affect our general public will be weakened.
HealthLockport Union-Sun

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Racism and mental health

The amazing contributions and work by African Americans each and every day was celebrated during Juneteenth. Juneteenth, which is short for “June Nineteenth,” marks the day when Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to read general order No. 3, announcing the end of the Civil War and declaring that all enslaved people were freed. This came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth commemorates the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest running African American holiday.
Mental Healthbenefitspro.com

Experts call for greater integration of mental health policies and workplace interventions

The health care industry is not doing enough to focus on mental illness, according to a new opinion piece on HealthAffairs.org. “Despite advances in the diagnosis and treatment of these conditions, and considerable progress on including mental health care in health insurance, people with mental illness — including those with moderate illnesses such as depression or anxiety — continue to be tenuously connected to work and, hence, to full participation in society,” Amanda Goorin, Richard G. Frank, and Sherry Glied collectively wrote. “Mental illnesses pose difficulties for workers because their symptoms can interfere with essential workplace skills, such as participating effectively in teams, interacting with customers and co-workers, and maintaining concentration.”
Ardmore, OKDaily Ardmoreite

Ardmore Behavioral Health Collaborative hoping to conduct more ACEs training sessions

In 1995, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Kaiser Permanente began studying adverse childhood experiences, and its effects on issues in adulthood. Over 17,000 people completed a survey regarding their childhood experiences and current health and behavior, and the study showed a correlation between adverse childhood expereinces and future high-risk behavior and health complications.