Even though the powertrain of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG C63 S model is already out in the open, we’re still going to have to wait for a couple more months before we actually get to see the car in all its glory. On the other hand, the BMW M3 Competition is already here and it comes with some impressive specs. How does it compare to the old (or, better said, current) Mercedes-AMG C63 S? Let’s find out.